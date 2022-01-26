Political newcomer and fourth-generation Henry County resident Gayla Taylor will compete for your vote as she joins a crowded field for state representative; a post made available by Tom Saunders as he retires at the end of his term.
District 54 includes most of Henry and Rush Counties as well as a small portion of Hancock and Shelby Counties.
Taylor grew up on her family farm between Kennard and Shirley and graduated from Shenandoah High School. Until 2010, she raised her twin boys on her own; she then married Gus Taylor of Knightstown, also a multi-generation resident of District 54. Together they blended to become a family of six. Today, Gayla, Gus, and their four kids, spouses, and grandchildren live within the district she wants to represent.
In 2015, Taylor put her computer skills to use and began to research and blog about political actions, policies, and current events. She gained notoriety when Fox News from New York City read her work and requested that she appear on two network programs as an ex-Democrat voting for Donald Trump. Since then, she has amassed a large online following of news skeptics who trust her to report the truth, even when those facts don't align with her politics.
"I am a strict, fiscal, law-and-order conservative. My Hoosier roots and servants' heart run deep, which is why I hope to make our Indiana home safer and better in many ways. If elected, the key areas I want to focus on are education, infrastructure, unconstitutional mandates, father's rights, the fair tax, public safety, human trafficking, and the drug crisis," Taylor said.
Taylor added, "It's time we have true conservatives to represent us and who, with a spine of steel, dare to protect and preserve core conservative values. If the people of this district will place their trust in me, I believe I am the person with enough grit and grace to get the job done."
"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to be the voice for the citizens of this district. I believe that together, we can accomplish great things. Friends and family will tell you that no one will listen more intently, research better, or work harder than me! I won't rest until I provide the best service and results for the people I represent. I sincerely hope voters give me that chance by first voting for me in the Indiana Republican primary election in May," Taylor said.
Taylor invites voters to contact her at www.VoteGayla.com for help with voter and election questions, research requests, and to get to know her as a candidate.
Early voting begins on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, and the Indiana primary elections will be on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Please register to vote or check that your voter registration is valid at indianavoters.in.gov.
-Information provided.
