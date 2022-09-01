GREENSBURG — A minimum of 55 poll workers are needed for the 11 voting centers taking part in Decatur County’s 2022 General Election on November 8.
One inspector, two judges and two clerks (and a sheriff, if deemed necessary) are needed for every polling center as the time-honored process of electing new office-holders kicks into high gear.
“We do our training on the weekend before the election, on Saturday, and most of our inspectors have been doing this for years,” said Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts.
Roberts explained that inspectors are usually hired from a pool of inspectors from the last election because the position requires some knowledge of almost everything taking place at each polling site.
The pay for such a responsibility is well worth the long day that officially starts at 6 a.m. and runs until each center’s final tally is in at 6 p.m. when the center closes.
“Inspectors make $215 for the day plus $25 for their lunch and $10 for attending the poll working training,” Roberts said.
Inspectors actually begin their day at 5 a.m. All the machines are set up and ready from the night before and all have zero tallies.
The inspector swears in the other center workers, finishes the morning reports, and opens the vote center doors by announcing the polls are now open.
“As an inspector, I always greeted the voters as they walked in,” said newly appointed Deputy Clerk Paticia Louagie, who served as a poll inspector for 12 years before being appointed deputy.
If there are any problems with specific voters as they move through the voting process, it’s her job to work out the issues.
She also steps in for other poll workers as they take lunch breaks.
At the end of the evening, the inspector must physically step outside the voting center and announce, “The polls are now closed.”
After that the tally from each machine must be taken and the polling center must be tidied up.
“Each machine must then be returned to the courthouse and then they’re done,” said Louagie.
Young people may also participate in the process through the Hoosier Hallpass Program; high school juniors and seniors with a high enough GPA are allowed to miss school on election day and work the polls instead.
Those age 16 and 17 must have written approval from their principal or, if the student is educated at home, the approval of the individual responsible for the education of the student.
Each student must also be a citizen of the United States, must be a resident of the county in which they wish to work, and must satisfactorily complete any training required by the county election board.
“It gets them interested in the election process,” said Roberts.
For more information about being a poll worker, go to www.in.gov/sos/elections/voter-information/poll-worker-training-materials/, email plouagie@decaturcounty.in.gov or call 812-663-8223 ext. 5.
