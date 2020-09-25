The 2020 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3. Polling locations for Franklin, Ripley and Rush Counties are listed below:

Franklin County polling locations

Brookville Precinct 2, 4 and 5 - American Legion, 1290 Fairfield Avenue, Brookville

Bath, Fairfield Precincts - Bath Conservation Club, 3102 Bath Road

Blooming Grove Precinct - Blooming Grove Vol.Fire Department, 15025 Stone Church Road

Highland Precinct 2 - Cedar Grove Vol. Fire Department, 605 2nd Street

Batesville Precinct - Church on Fire Ministries, 1170 State Road 229

Springfield Precinct - Drewersburg Vol. Fire Dept., 8001 Springfield Road (MT. Carmel)

Ray 1 and 2, Salt Creek 1, Oldenburg Precincts - Holy Family Church (Cafe), 22154 Main St.

Highland Precinct 1 - Creekside Church, 11001 Bossert Road

Laurel, Posey Precincts - Laurel Community Center, 218 N. Clay Street

Metamora, Salt Creek 2 Precincts - Metamora Church of God, 20146 US Highway 52

Whitewater Precinct 1 and 2 - New Trenton Vol. Fire Department, 5138 Depot Road

Butler Precinct - St. Mary’s Hall, 17440 St. Marys Road

Brookville Precinct 1 and 3 - The Schilling Center, 900 Mill Street

Ripley County polling locations

Adams Precinct 1 - Fire House, Morris

Adams Precinct 2 - American Legion, Sunman

Adams Precinct 3 - Knights of Columbus, Batesville

Brown Precinct 1 and 2 - St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Olean

Center Precinct 1, 2 and 3 - Town Hall, Osgood

Delaware Precinct 1 - Fire House, Delaware

Franklin Precinct 1 and 2 - St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall,

Franklin Precinct 3 - St. Charles Catholic Church, Milan

Jackson Precinct 1 - Community Center, Napoleon

Johnson Precinct 1, 2 and 3 - Versailles Baptist Church

Laugherty Precinct 1 and 3-1 - Public Library, Batesville

Laugherty Precinct 1-1 and 2-1 - Knights of Columbus, Batesville

Otter Creek Precinct 1 nd 2 - Town Hall, Holton

Shelby Precinct 1 - Shelby Christian Church, Versailles

Washington Precinct 1 - Washington Baptist Church, Elrod

Washington Precinct 2 - St. Charles Catholic Church, Milan

Rush County polling locations 

Rushville Precinct 1,2 and 3 - RSE Community Building, Rushville

Rushville Precinct 7 and 8 - First Baptist Church, Rushville 

Ripley Precinct 9 and 10 - Ercel Bever Jr Community Building, Carthage 

Posey Precinct 11 - Posey Twp. Vol. Fire Dept., Arlington 

Walker Precinct 12 - Manilla Vol. Fire Dept., Manilla 

Orange Precinct 13 and Anderson 14 - Milroy United Methodist Church, Milroy

Jackson Precinct 15 - First Baptist Church, Rushville 

Center Precinct 16 and Washington 17 - Center Christian Church, Mays 

Union Precinct 18 - Glenwood Community Center, Glenwood

Noble Precinct 19 and Richland 20 - New Salem Lion’s Club, Rushville 

