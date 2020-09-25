The 2020 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3. Polling locations for Franklin, Ripley and Rush Counties are listed below:
Franklin County polling locations
Brookville Precinct 2, 4 and 5 - American Legion, 1290 Fairfield Avenue, Brookville
Bath, Fairfield Precincts - Bath Conservation Club, 3102 Bath Road
Blooming Grove Precinct - Blooming Grove Vol.Fire Department, 15025 Stone Church Road
Highland Precinct 2 - Cedar Grove Vol. Fire Department, 605 2nd Street
Batesville Precinct - Church on Fire Ministries, 1170 State Road 229
Springfield Precinct - Drewersburg Vol. Fire Dept., 8001 Springfield Road (MT. Carmel)
Ray 1 and 2, Salt Creek 1, Oldenburg Precincts - Holy Family Church (Cafe), 22154 Main St.
Highland Precinct 1 - Creekside Church, 11001 Bossert Road
Laurel, Posey Precincts - Laurel Community Center, 218 N. Clay Street
Metamora, Salt Creek 2 Precincts - Metamora Church of God, 20146 US Highway 52
Whitewater Precinct 1 and 2 - New Trenton Vol. Fire Department, 5138 Depot Road
Butler Precinct - St. Mary’s Hall, 17440 St. Marys Road
Brookville Precinct 1 and 3 - The Schilling Center, 900 Mill Street
Ripley County polling locations
Adams Precinct 1 - Fire House, Morris
Adams Precinct 2 - American Legion, Sunman
Adams Precinct 3 - Knights of Columbus, Batesville
Brown Precinct 1 and 2 - St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Olean
Center Precinct 1, 2 and 3 - Town Hall, Osgood
Delaware Precinct 1 - Fire House, Delaware
Franklin Precinct 1 and 2 - St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall,
Franklin Precinct 3 - St. Charles Catholic Church, Milan
Jackson Precinct 1 - Community Center, Napoleon
Johnson Precinct 1, 2 and 3 - Versailles Baptist Church
Laugherty Precinct 1 and 3-1 - Public Library, Batesville
Laugherty Precinct 1-1 and 2-1 - Knights of Columbus, Batesville
Otter Creek Precinct 1 nd 2 - Town Hall, Holton
Shelby Precinct 1 - Shelby Christian Church, Versailles
Washington Precinct 1 - Washington Baptist Church, Elrod
Washington Precinct 2 - St. Charles Catholic Church, Milan
Rush County polling locations
Rushville Precinct 1,2 and 3 - RSE Community Building, Rushville
Rushville Precinct 7 and 8 - First Baptist Church, Rushville
Ripley Precinct 9 and 10 - Ercel Bever Jr Community Building, Carthage
Posey Precinct 11 - Posey Twp. Vol. Fire Dept., Arlington
Walker Precinct 12 - Manilla Vol. Fire Dept., Manilla
Orange Precinct 13 and Anderson 14 - Milroy United Methodist Church, Milroy
Jackson Precinct 15 - First Baptist Church, Rushville
Center Precinct 16 and Washington 17 - Center Christian Church, Mays
Union Precinct 18 - Glenwood Community Center, Glenwood
Noble Precinct 19 and Richland 20 - New Salem Lion’s Club, Rushville
