GREENSBURG - Decatur County Clerk Adina A. Roberts has announced the polling locations for the upcoming 2019 municipal general election, which is scheduled to take place Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Voters residing in Greensburg Precinct 1 will cast their ballots at the Decatur County Administration Building, 2020 N. Montgomery Road, Greensburg.
Voters residing in Greensburg Precinct 2 will vote at the Knights of St John, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg.
In Greensburg Precinct 3, voters should visit the Decatur County Administration Building.
The polls in Greensburg Precincts 4 and 5 will be located at the Knights of St John Hall.
Greensburg Precincts 6, 7 and 8 will vote at Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road, Greensburg.
Absentee voting is currently underway during specific hours at the Decatur County Courthouse.
Questions about voter registration status or anything else election related should be directed to the county clerk's office at (812) 663-8223.
