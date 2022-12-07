GREENSBURG — Cabanas, a “lazy river,” curly slides and more would highlight a new aquatic center city leaders are considering to replace Greensburg’s city pool, which has reached the end of it’s life cycle and is no longer feasible for operation in the coming year.
Allen Memorial Pool opened to the public in 1959 and was operated by the Lions Club for 15 years, until it was given to Decatur County Parks and Recreation who operated the pool until the end of season earlier this year. The pool has served the community for 63 years with some major and minor upgrades, but ultimately has structurally failed.
The Greensburg Decatur County Aquatic Center Committee, a task force consisting of key members of Decatur County Parks and Recreation, the Decatur County Visitors Commission, the Decatur County Community Foundation and the READI Committe of the Economic Development Corporation of Greensburg-Decatur County, using renderings by Context Design and Spear Corporation, have “visioned” a proposal in place of the pool.
Using the existing footprint, the plans call for a complete renovation of the 63 year old structure adding rentable cabanas, shade features, and a “lazy river” feature comprised of a water vortex that allows for leisurely floating or rehabilitation when one walks against the current. The addition of solar panels for clean energy, family-inclusive aquatic play structures and concession stand with a picnic area all figure into the final water park.
In the new facility, the Parks and Recreation Department will continue offering swim lessons and plans to expand programs that include “dive-in” movies and water yoga, to mention a few.
The 2021 Regional Enhancement and Acceleration Development Initiative (READI) plan, based on input from the local public, cited the community pool as a quality of life amenity worthy of much-needed investment.
The project was then inserted in the Accelerate Rural Indiana regional partnership application that rewarded the region with $20 million for all projects, with $1.5 million committed to the aquatic center. The Decatur County Community Foundation will serve as the fiscal agent for the project’s funding.
“The Decatur County Community Foundation is proud to be a part of this community project,” DCCF Executive Director Tami Wenning said. “Projects like these are exactly what the Foundation is here to help with.”
Decatur County Parks and Recreation Superintendent Teresa Kovacich said, “The Allen Memorial Swimming Pool has served our community well for over 60 years. When talks of a new facility first began several months ago, the idea of adding a new family-friendly aquatic center was beyond exciting.”
The renovated design proposal includes two large water slides that end in a plunge pool, an extended-width family slide for multi-use as well as a floating “lily pad” and a holding net obstacle course at the waist depth area for additional programming opportunities.
It features a diving well with a dive board, a dedicated lifeguard stand, and deck space for seating and shade throughout the facility, concession area, family changing rooms and rentable cabanas.
A lazy river with ramp entrance is included in the designs as well as water wheelchair lift and ramp for added accessibility for persons with physical handicaps. The facility will also include a zero depth entry splash pad with shade and seating areas.
The immediately adjacent Decatur County Youth Sports Complex draws guests from a 110 mile radius and city leaders hope the new Aquatic Center will provide entertainment and attraction for these guests as well as be a feature destination spot in the region for multi-generational outdoor recreation.
For more information about the project go to www.comeswimwithus.com.
