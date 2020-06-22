BATESVILLE – Mayor Mike Bettice told Batesville Parks and Recreation Board members June 17 the Batesville Memorial Pool will open at the beginning of July.
"There are a number of pools that are not opening this summer," he said. "At first, there was really not much guidance from the state on how to open a pool safely .... I had a conversation with Ripley County Health Department leaders, and they gave us a document of how to open the pool safely.
"One of the challenges that came from the health department was we couldn't open the pool at full capacity until July 4. Our goal is to open July 5."
"We have a plan in place of how we can provide snacks .... We're not going to offer items like hot dogs or popcorn," only items that are prepackaged. The staff is also prepared to sanitize chairs after they are used.
"The pool is an asset the city has that is highly used," Bettice revealed. "A lot of people like to go there on hot, sunny days."
Pool supervisor Jane Tekulve reported, "There has been a lot of work being done, a lot of painting and freshening up" to prepare for the opening.
Since the season is shorter, Clerk-Treasurer Paul Gates recommended cutting the fees in half for the season passes: family, $48; single parent plus two or more children, $42; single parent plus one child, $37; adult, $27; and child, $21. In addition, Tekulve suggested having the daily rate be $5 for both adults and children.
Members unanimously supported the adjusted rates.
Member Tim Hunter said, "As crazy as things have been, I do appreciate the efforts you guys have put in trying to have a normal summer experience and keeping the staff safe."
Parks supervisor Mike Baumer announced the ribbon cutting for the new north side park on Six Pine Ranch Road is July 4 at 11 a.m.
"The Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion members will be there. We do have a metal archway being built, and during the ribbon cutting the name of the park will be revealed .... There will be plenty of room for people to stay 6 feet apart."
"We got a lot of positive feedback on the park, and a lot of people use the trail."
Baumer said the ice cream shop, which will be run by New Horizons Rehabilitation, "is coming along really nice. The drywall and electric are in. The sinks and a toilet have been installed. The sewer is hooked up and water will be hooked up soon. The building will be painted, hopefully, in the next couple weeks." He was unsure of the time frame for opening because New Horizons is in charge of it.
"Liberty Park has been very, very busy. The playground finally opened ... (June 12), and a lot of people are on the playground, and Frisbee golf has been taking off."
Member Lisa Gausman reported watching a webinar about equipment that is available for the elderly and those going through rehab. "The focus was on the health of your community .... The webinar showed how the equipment was just off to the side of other playground equipment, so grandparents could still watch their grandkids while they were playing."
Gausman said she would bring a Powerpoint to the next meeting to show what is available.
