GREENSBURG - Co-owners and father and son duo Mike and Matt Porter of Porter-Oliger-Pearson Funeral Home are proud to share the news of their funeral home’s partnership with Rollings Funeral Service, a family organization owned by the husband and wife team of Greg and Debbie Rollings of Tyrone, Georgia.
In looking for a new partner, both Porters wanted someone who shared their devotion to serving others and were in funeral service for the passion rather than the profit.
They ultimately decided to partner with Rollings Funeral Service because it is a family-owned business and they felt a connection with its owners.
“Greg is a real class act, and you can tell he really cares about the communities he serves,” Mike Porter said.
In this next chapter, Mike and Matt are still focused on how to best care for the families that choose their funeral home. Having access now to a diverse group of funeral directors and resources in Rollings Funeral Service, they see an opportunity to enhance the business and refine the level of service.
“The Porter family has been serving our community and putting its families first for over 80 years. It will continue to do so in this new partnership,” Mike Porter.
He added that he and the staff the community has come to know and trust over the years will continue to be there. Nothing in the day-to-day operations or level of service will change. While Mike and Matt continue serving at the funeral home, Matt Porter takes on a new role as internal auditor for Rollings Funeral Service.
“I always look for firms that have a passion for serving with the highest standards, and I found just that with Porter-Oliger-Pearson Funeral Home,” said Greg Rollings, president and CEO of Rollings Funeral Service. “For over 80 years, the Porter family has established an incredible legacy and reputation of service and I look forward to helping continue that.”
