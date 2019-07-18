GREENSBURG – Transplanted Hoosier Brenda Elkins Parker was the winner of the Adult Class in the Art Show at this year's Decatur County 4-H Fair. The event was sponsored by the Decatur County Arts Connection and Art on the Square Gallery.
Parker scored top merit with portraits of special members of her family, along with beautiful and moody renderings of red flowers on fields of burnt brown and ochre.
Some might be surprised to learn Parker started painting less than two years ago.
"I have always wanted to paint, but I worked full-time all of my life," she said. "We moved to Indiana just a few years ago when my husband was transferred. I never had time to do it, but when got here and I retired I finally had the time."
Having worked all her life as a journeyman tool designer for Cummins, Parker was well acquainted with spacial perception and shapes, but had never used that ability for anything but work. After stumbling upon artist/teacher Rena Dillman from Hope, Indiana, on social media, Parker knew the time was nigh.
"Rena is a wonderful lady and a dear friend. She likes most of my work, but some she says is exceptional," Parker said.
As an aside, different artists find they enjoy and are good at working with different media: oils, pastels, acrylics, clay and such. Rarely does one find an artist good at portraits. The talent necessary to arrange paints on a canvas that bear likeness to their subject is unique and rare. Even when copying from a photo, the shading and shapes rendered in portraits are subtle but absolutely essential.
"I've never been in a competition before, this is my first time," she said.
Her father joined the military in 1944 and time in several locations including Japan, Vietnam and Korea.
"We are a family of soldiers, and that is something of which I'm very proud. A member of every single generation of my family has served our country," Parker said.
She shared that her her relationship with her father was difficult.
"He was a harsh man, he expected a lot from his children," she said. "But I respected him immensely. His dad died when he was 15 years old and he was expected to take care of the family. So many in that generation had very difficult lives because of the wars and the Depression they lived through, but they were very capable people and he never let us forget that."
Parker's portraits of her grandchildren are almost whimsical renderings of innocence. Each stroke of the brush shows her love for the subject, as if they were borne straight from her heart.
Her portrait of her granddaughter, Brittin is a sunny play of detail colors over a canvas of blue, that reflects the blue in the girls' eyes. One can see the loving care with which the artist painted this piece.
And a portrait of her grandson is done with the same loving hand.
But the portrait of her father?
"Even though my relationship with him was difficult, as I said, I respected him," Parker said. "So, this painting is a tribute."
----
