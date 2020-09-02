GREENSBURG — “Portraits,” a collection of local artists’ ventures into portraiture, is currently on display at Art on the Square Gallery on Broadway Street.
Judy Glore, Margaret Couch Parker, Hazel Zapfe, Danny Bowers and Mandy Zoeller are just a few of the artists who display their work there.
“The subject has to speak to me. I have to like what I’m doing, and after that I look at the highlights in the picture. The way white light plays on a face is always interesting to me,” said Judy Glore.
Glore has been painting (she calls it “dabbling” since retiring) since she was very young, and always has interesting insights into her works.
She sees life differently then most of us with no talent for creating a visual work, and says it wasn’t until she was a high school junior that she realized she had a talent and a desire to create.
“I think that ability takes a great deal of doing as well as an innate talent,” said Glore. “Experience is a great teacher. You may have a way of classifying color, but until you’ve tried many times and have learned from your mistakes, it is what it is. Exploring and coming to your own conclusions is what’s important.”
Glore has attended many classes in her time and spoke of her painting “Take 10,” a watercolor portrait of a woman in workout clothes taking a break.
“In this one, I created the whole background for her,” she said.
The room in which the model was posed was too light, so Glore had to create a desirable one for her.
“I try to use colors that are best going to show off the qualities in a model’s face,” she said.
Glore believes that innate talent might be something one is born to, but also believes that it makes learning the talent easier.
“I think that after a certain amount of time you learn to just trust yourself and have fun, and the results will be what they are, good or bad,” she said.
Glore’s works in portraiture show her ability to have fun. In many of her pieces, Glore adds shredded paper, scraps of fabric and even cuttings from magazines.
“Why do it if it’s not fun?” she asked.
Using her talent of working with fabrics, Hazel Zapfe is creating fun and humor amid intense seriousness by creating her own line of hand-dyed facial masks.
Danny Bowers from St. Paul is now showing at the Gallery as their newest artist. His hand colorized flowers as well as his black and white and color photos show a creative eye for light in nature. His landscapes will be featured in the Art on the Square Gallery for October as part of the “Landscapes” show.
On the second Friday of the month, Art on the Square Gallery hosts a light hors d’oeurves and wine reception for 4 until 7 p.m. This month’s event is scheduled for Friday Sept. 11.
