GREENSBURG -- For many years, local service agencies offering relief and assistance for addiction in Decatur County were few and far between.
Cornerstone, Alcoholics Anonymous and the criminal justice system were among the few options available for people caught in the grip of addiction. And those options were sometimes difficult to utilize simply because of the massive number of individuals dealing with an addiction.
Recover Out Loud founder John Cunningham has a similar story, but other than his addiction and the drug of choice, the similarities stop there.
"I was stealing, committing burglaries to support my habit, not just in Decatur County, but in Bartholomew, Johnson, and Jennings counties as well, and the cops knew it," he said. "Along about that time, I was watching my son one evening, and my son was lying in his room asleep. I must have felt it coming, [because] I quietly laid my head on his little chest and said, 'I'm so sorry for everything that's happened.' I turned my eyes up and said, 'I know it's coming, but whatever happens to me, please make it quick.'"
Cunningham said law enforcement officials were taking his "team" down one by one until he was the only one left. Then, officials in Brown County came up with a way to "bug" a car.
"It was about six weeks later when the rest happened," he said. "I was headed up to Indianapolis one day to buy my heroin. I looked in the rear view mirror and all I saw was a sea of red and blue lights behind me."
The Road Back
Cunningham said in his "previous life" he tried to recover through 12 step programs, but they just didn't work for him.
Seeing the diversity of ways fellow addicts were using to overcome and recover from their addictions while incarcerated, Cunninghman said he was amazed.
"When I got out, I started using Facebook. Believe it or not, that's how I started," he said.
He knew what needed to happen, but didn't believe it could work for him.
"I was facing 30 years in prison, and it made me be honest with myself for probably the very first time. I had to change, and I wasn't able to do it alone," Cunningham said. "I think realizing that there were others suffering the same issues helped, but actually getting together with them and learning each other's stories, that's when it started working for me."
Cunningham said there's a moment an addict finally faces his addiction, when he first acknowledges there might be a problem.
"It's that moment when all the avenues to use are gone. It's when you actually start looking at yourself. At that moment, you realize that you are dead, and unless you create something new, you might never come back," he said.
Cunningham recounts a phone call with his ex-girlfriend when he was in prison.
"My past was too ugly, my future held too much anxiety for me, I was looking for a way out," he said.
During the phone call, Cunningham's' ex told him that she was pregnant, and the child was not his.
"I didn't get angry, I just got quiet. We said our goodbyes, and as I walked back to my cell, for the first time I saw I only had two options," he said.
Cunningham said it was at that time he understood he could either hang himself while in jail or start fighting his way back. That's when he first allowed himself to have hope that if he tried hard enough he might one day die a sober man.
"I attached myself to that hope to die sober, and that's what has carried me back," he said. "And I started right then. I started exercising. I started forgiving people. I started writing my son and his stepfather and thanked him for taking care of my boy while I was [in jail]. For the first time in life, when I made my appeal to the Judge I wasn't scared."
Cunningham said when he got the chance to argue for his release he told the judge that he deserved all of the 30 years in prison that he was facing.
Cunningham's sentence was reduced to 2.5 years, and he was later released.
When asked if he had religious faith, his response was, "At the moment when I heard I was going to be released in only 2 years, when I was facing a possible 70 years, I knew that it was God who helped me do that. I did what I could. I let myself have hope, and I forgave myself, and now I'm back. I owe it all to my friends and God!"
Cunningham said there were two things that ultimately saved him: allowing himself to have hope, and not trying to beat his addiction alone.
"When you're an addict, you tend to hang by yourself and medicate the loneliness and pain," he said, "but that has to stop. Reach out and let someone know about it."
