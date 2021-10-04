RUSHVILLE – Rushville Consolidated High School staff members wrapped up September by recognizing positive and impactful behavior by students.
Here is a look at some examples of the behavior being displayed at RCHS with this week’s Lion’s SHARE winners.
- Kerrigan Browning was nominated by Mrs. Carmony. Mrs. Carmony said that Kerrigan is so helpful to other students in her Advanced Foods lab class. Mrs. Carmony has noticed that Kerrigan has many leadership qualities. She is invaluable.
- Caleb Hernandez was nominated by Mr. Orme. Mr. Orme said that Caleb consistently goes above and beyond with his willingness to get things done. “This kid is a worker!” Mr. Orme said that Caleb is a great example to others in the Ag program and FFA.
- Briley Munchel was nominated by Coach Sliger. Coach Sliger said that Briley is a self-starter who leads by example. In APC, she works very hard. Coach Sliger can count on Briley to help others with their form and technique.
- Kira Redd was nominated by Mrs. Brashaber. Mrs. Brashaber said that Kira is doing a good job of helping other students in her Algebra class. She is patient and encouraging as she works with others.
- Katherine Tabeling was nominated by the administration for our Lion’s SHARE VIP parking winner for the month of October. Katie always gives 100% in everything she does. She has outstanding grades, she is very reliable with great attendance, and she has a fantastic mindset with tremendous drive.
- David Hankins was nominated by Mr. Lester and Mrs. Schroeder. They both took note when David recently went out of his way to assist the National Guard members with some difficult tasks. David also stepped up when a group of people made a mess. He didn’t make the mess, but he sure did clean it up. Great job David!
