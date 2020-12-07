RUSHVILLE - After a brief time away from the classrooms and hallways at Rushville Consolidated High School, students have returned and are continuing to demonstrate positive influences with their fellow students and staff members.
As RCHS Dean of Students Mark Mendoza notes, students who demonstrate Scholarship, possess Honor, have excellent Attendance, build positive Relationships, and give their best Effort will get the Lion's SHARE out of life.
The Lion's SHARE winners this week include:
- Elysia Crosby Emerson - Elysia was nominated by Mrs. Connolly. Mrs. Connolly said that Elysia shows tremendous Scholarship and Effort. She is a great student. She put a tremendous amount of energy into her art projects and she is very diligent. If she misses class time, she goes above and beyond to get caught up.
- Keith Bacon - Keith was nominated by Mrs. Brashaber for his Scholarship and Effort.. Mrs. Brashaber noted that Keith finished a very difficult nine weeks of Calculus and he was near perfection. He continues to do well and thrive. He is also one heck of a runner.
- Mia Norvell - Mia was nominated by Mrs. Schultz for her Effort. Mrs. Schultz says that Mia is diligent and has a tremendous work ethic and incredible dedication to academics. Her self-discipline is also impressive. If she misses class or is doing eLearning, she shows up ready to go, as if she never missed.
- Dylan Montgomery - Dylan was nominated by Mrs. Orme for his Effort. Mrs. Orme says that Dylan signs into class early and he completes his warm up assignments right away. Mrs. Orme is impressed by Dylan's dedication, commitment and organization.
- Jocelyn Norvell - Jocelyn was nominated by Mrs. Fenimore for her ability to build Relationships and give sustained Effort. Mrs. Fenimore noted that Jocelyn is very patient and she is very kind to everyone around her. Jocelyn works very hard in math class as well.
