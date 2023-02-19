GREENSBURG – Decatur County Health Department Director Sean Durbin spoke to the city council Tuesday, sharing metrics concerning Indiana residents and legislation currently being considered in the General Assembly that will significantly increase local Health Department funding in the next two years.
He also noted that Governor Holcomb started the Governors’ Health Care Task force two years ago, now known as the Governor’s Public Health Commission.
Durbin read statistics from a recent report from the commission.
Regarding affordability, opportunity, education, economic growth and public safety, Indiana scores in the upper 25 percent of states, but figures concerning public health in Indiana are not quite so positive.
For cessation of smoking and tobacco use, Indiana ranks 45th. For obesity, Indiana ranks 46th, and for mental health, 43rd. For childhood immunization (by age 35 months), Indiana ranks 41st, and for public health funding Indiana ranks 45th.
Durbin reported on pre-Covid numbers that showed the life expectancy for Indiana residents has dropped to age 77, two years lower than the national average. He said this figure was probably due to the opioid crisis.
Governor Holcomb began his health commission because of results from the 2018 census. In that report, Indiana ranked 45th for state government public health expenditures, making revenue for 90 out of 94 local health departments below the national 25th percentile.
Most (70 percent or more) of local public health funding comes from local governments, usually from property taxes.
Current services required of local health departments are management of vital records (birth and death certificates), environmental services, food protection and inspection, fatality reviews, lead assessment and case management, infectious disease surveillance and prevention, tuberculosis control, tattoo, body piercing and eyelash safety, and health-related areas during emergencies and disasters.
The Governors’ Health Commission hopes to add the services of tobacco use, infant mortality, health equity, harm reduction for trauma and injury, a school health liaison, and a full-time public health nurse.
Fortunately for Decatur County, the DCHD already has a full-time school health liaison (Community Outreach Educator & Clinical Assistant Leslie Straight) and Public Health Nurse (Toni Kellems), in the DCHD’s employ.
Senate Bill 4
The Indiana legislature is hoping to fund local health departments with a bill that has now passed out of committee (12 to 0 in favor) and at last report was on the Senate floor. There will be four hearings before April 29. The bill, if passed, will fund local health departments at 50 percent in 2024 and at 100 percent in 2025, in addition to the local county contribution.
Task Force recommendations being considered include training enhancement, retention, recruiting, and emergency preparedness – an issue present since the beginning of the pandemic and the short supply of personal protection equipment.
“This hadn’t’ been looked at since Obama was in office and through the entire Trump presidency, which means we had expired PPE and masks, just not safe things to be putting out there,” Durbin said.
Trauma services is another concern addressed by the bill.
“Decatur County is considered a ‘trauma desert’ because we are 45 minutes from the closest trauma center,” Durbin said. “I don’t think they’ll build us a trauma hospital, but they are looking at ways to make that happen in Decatur County.”
Durbin finished his presentation by urging the council to submit their ideas on what they, as city leaders, would like to see in community health.
Councilwoman McKenzie asked Durbin if there was time to put out a public survey, to which his response was, “Yes, we have time.”
