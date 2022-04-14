Decatur County EMA reports a possible tornado touchdown at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near CR 800 S. and 100 W. - between Westport and Millhousen - where a barn and horse trailer were reportedly damaged. The incident is still being investigated by the National Weather Service to determine whether it was a tornado or straight-line winds.
breaking
Possible tornado Wednesday night
Trending Video
Kevin Green
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Wilma Maxine Weisbach, 81, of Greensburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Hickory Creek in Greensburg. Born April 15, 1940, she was the daughter of Marsh Sandlin and Nancy (Reese) Sandlin. Maxine had worked for 43 years at Hickory Creek as a CNA. She also had been a truck driver fo…
Douglas Raymond Reed, 70, of Westport, passed away on April 3, 2022. He was born on August 20, 1951 in Martinsville, Indiana the son of Dyar Reed and Sarah Jane (McGee) Reed. Doug was a graduate of Greensburg High School and Vincennes University. He worked at Delta Faucet. He was an Eagle Sc…
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: 3 dead in gun range shooting; 40 weapons stolen
- First Financial awards $50,000 grant for Inclusion Park
- North Vernon man killed in Ripley County crash
- Stories to reopen this month
- Male arrested after multi-county pursuit
- Grant Henderson was a talented man
- Remembering Rhoades benefit set for May 14
- POLICE BLOTTER
- POLICE BLOTTER
- D.A.S.I. taking steps for Autism Awareness
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.