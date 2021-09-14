BROOKVILLE - American Legion Bernard Hurst Post #77, 1290 Fairfield Avenue, Brookville, will conduct a public POW/MIA Observance at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 18.
The ceremony will last 90 minutes to two hours as those involved honor and remember the 223 Hoosiers who have not returned from the Korean War or Vietnam Conflict. Each of the missing will be named with the dignity and respect they deserve.
This local Observance coincides with the National POW/MIA Observance authorized by Congress in 1979 to remember, as a nation, the more than 80,000 American service members who have not come home from war. The names of each man will be publicly read with a few details, like the service member's home of record, etc.
Family members from at least three of the POW/MIA’s plan to participate in the ceremony by reading the name of their relatives.
Questions may be emailed to Sam Samford at shinnyup88@gmail.com.
