GREENSBURG – Earlier this fall, a one-of-a-kind fundraising event benefited an important nonprofit here in Decatur County, showcasing the community’s “giving back” mentality.
Tree County Players presented “One Night Only” Sept. 28 at the Tree County Players Playhouse.
“One Night Only” was an evening of contemporary, pop, traditional, country and Broadway favorites performed by local musician Bill Rethlake and his talented group of friends.
The night featured a jazz trio and orchestral accompaniment, programmed by Rethlake, in a dinner theater atmosphere.
All of the proceeds, including ticket sales and other purchases, went to the local Meals on Wheels initiative.
In total, according to Greensburg Meals on Wheels Director Diana Robbins, the event helped raised a few thousand dollars for the organization.
Greensburg Meals on Wheels delivers hot, well balanced, nutritional meals to people in the Decatur County area who are in need of them, focusing on those over 60.
Rethlake spoke about how all of this came to be.
“I always wanted to do a show with that theme, and felt a little odd calling it by my name without some altruistic purpose, not a shamelessly self-promotion,” Rethlake said. “So, a charity it became.”
Rethlake, like many around the community, believe Meals on Wheels is important in Decatur County. Hence, the reason for helping support the organization.
“They feed a lot of folks, and give them companionship as well,” Rethlake said. “That's very important for the Meals on Wheels clients.”
While he said he’s never done anything like this before when asked about holding a charitable event, he said he’d like to do another one in the future.
While plans have not yet been set for another one, he said he is hopeful for 2021.
Rethlake encourages others to take the time to support the nonprofits in their community.
“A lot of really good people give a lot of their time to great organizations,” Rethlake said. “I hear the not-for-profits ask all the time for volunteers, and I think it's just a matter of putting them together with the right types of volunteers.”
Rethlake and Tree County Players were able to present Meals on Wheels with a $1,500 check last month. Rethlake was clear and to the point when talking about what that moment was like.
“Way cool, dude,” he said.
Robbins, the Meals on Wheels director, said not only were people excited to get out and raise funds for the nonprofit, but it showed the arts are also important in Decatur County.
“I think it showed there’s definitely a need for the arts in this community, they absolutely loved the idea of a night out of music, entertainment and relaxation,” Robbins said. “Not only that, they were also excited to come and raise money for a cause the community gets behind and supports regularly. They knew they were there to help that cause, but they also got an amazing evening of music from every genre.
“I think it helped Meals on Wheels financially, but it also helped out Tree County Players down the road,” Robbins continued. “There were so many people there that had never been to a Tree County Players production or to their new building. I heard so many of them say they’ll come back and go to another production.”
Robbins also said she was pleasantly surprised with the amount of money the event raised.
“I was just floored at how much we made because the check was an awesome amount, but then on top of that amazing check there was also a dish handed around that evening and we raised like $800 from that that evening,” Robbins said. “Then, I got a sponsorship check that’s still coming in the mail that I think is for $500. All said and done it was a much larger amount than what we anticipated. It truly humbles me.”
Meals on Wheels ask their clients to pay $2.40 per meal, but their cost for the meal averages out to about $6.50 per meal.
“So, the difference of the $4.10 is what we use for monies raised at this event or fundraisers we hold throughout the year,” Robbins said. “That’s where all that goes. Because we’re able to make money from fundraisers like Bill’s Night Out or Breakfast with Santa or whatever the event might be, we can keep that cost at a minimum for our clients.”
All in all, the community came together to support a much-needed nonprofit in the community. Robbins lauded residents for always supporting local organizations.
“Decatur County and Greensburg is probably the best place I know of anywhere where if there is a need and if that need is told to the community, it will be met,” Robbins said.
