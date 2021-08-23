GREENSBURG — The 32nd Annual Power of the Past Reunion brought a record number of visitors to the Decatur County Fairgrounds over the past weekend.
According to POP Director Tom Cherry, “We had phenomenal days on Friday and Saturday and close to 15,000 for the entire event.”
Cherry said that clean-up from the Decatur County Fair in preparation for the POP had been disappointing, but was thankful and complimentary of the Future Farmers of America Clubs from South Decatur High School and Greensburg Community High School.
“They were lifesavers,” said Cherry.
The POP flea market started at 8 a.m. Wednesday and ran until 3 p.m. Sunday.
Thursday’s highlight was an antique tractor pull at the track, while on Friday there were horse/wagon rides, a tractor cruise, the Memorial Stock Tractor Distance Pull at the track, and an adult pedal tractor pull.
“Friday was one of our best days,” said Cherry. “We had nearly 4,000 people come that day.”
Saturday, more than 5,000 fans showed up to see the toy show, tractor games, a fiddle contest, the Dan Wilson Memorial Parade in the tractor field, a miniature horse pull, the Melody Mart Student Jam at the Farm and Home Center, and the day ended with the Professional Heavyweight Horse Pull at the grandstand and the “Spark Show” in the Steam Engine area.
The day opened Sunday with a Vesper Service at the Farm and Home Center, bingo, and the event would down after the noon whistle signaling dinner time.
Throughout the event there were activities for the kids with demonstrations like saw milling and threshing, antique displays, and wood turning in the Commercial Building.
Visitors looking for a bit to eat could choose from nearly 20 food vendors, from Crazy Dave’s Dogs, to roasted corn on the cob, to rib-eye sandwiches or Dave’s Cafe tenderloins.
“I think this was best event we’ve had in the 32 years we’ve been doing Power of the Past,” said Cherry.
