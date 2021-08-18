GREENSBURG — The 32nd annual “Power of the Past Reunion” is now underway at the Decatur County Fairgrounds and runs through Sunday, August 22.
According to the website www.greensburgpowerofthepast.com, the Greensburg Power of the Past Club is a non-profit organization, founded in 1989, to promote interest in antique tractors.
The Greensburg Power of the Past is able to educate its members and the general public of the historical, technical, and social contributions and impact of these items of the past.
One of the goals is to be involved in giving back to the local community, with a primary goal of preserving a part of our heritage for all generations and historians to enjoy.
All tractors and equipment that are 40 years old or older are welcome at the show.
Visitors will see antique machinery used as the days gone by like plows, discs, combines, planters, cultivators and much more.
As an added bonus, not only are attendees able to view the antique machinery, they also get the opportunity to watch these machines operate.
For example, steam-powered saw milling demonstrations are performed throughout the weekend, and the behemoths of the past create quite a cacophony at noon each day when sound off in unison with their steam-powered whistles.
After enjoying the displays and use of the antique machinery, visitors can stroll through a large assortment of flea market booths where they can purchase a variety of items including antiques, arts, crafts and collectibles. And for those with a hankering for something to eat, assorted food vendors will be happy to help.
An antique tractor pull is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday. This is an event for farm tractors made before 1959 to test their pulling power and show off their restoration. This pull is a low gear percentage pull.
There are also tractor games throughout the weekend, a parade of antique power on Saturday, grocery bingo, quilts on display, an old-fashioned fiddle contest, horse and pony pulls, and even kids games on Saturday evening.
In addition, there will be a toy show on Saturday and Sunday, and the annual consignment auction is scheduled for Sunday morning.
Onsite camping is available and includes access to electricity; there is no water hook-up.
Golf carts must be registered and their owners must provide proof of insurance.
Those planning to attend should know there is an admission fee of $5 per day or $15 for the weekend per person.
The Greensburg Power of the Past has become one of the city’s most recognized and well-attended events along with many tourist attractions like the famous Courthouse Tower Tree. Over the years, visitors have come from throughout the United States and Canada.
The Decatur County Fairgrounds are located at 1645 W. Park Road, Greensburg.
