GREENSBURG - This weekend, the Decatur County Fairgrounds is hosting the 33rd annual Power of the Past Reunion, and there's plenty to see and do.
According to the event's website, the Greensburg Power of the Past Club is a non-profit organization founded in 1989 to promote interest in antique tractors.
The Greensburg Power of the Past is able to educate its members and the general public of the historical, technical, and social contributions and impact of these items of the past.
One of the goals is to be involved in giving back to the local community, with a primary goal of preserving a part of our heritage for all generations and historians to enjoy.
All tractors and equipment that are 40 years old or older are welcome at the show.
The public is encouraged to come and see all the antique machinery used as the days gone by like plows, disks, combines, planters, cultivators and many more.
Not only will you be able to view the antique machinery, you will also get the opportunity to watch these machines operate.
Witness steam-powered saw-milling and other various shows such as the noon whistles.
After enjoying the display and use of the antique machinery visitors can stroll through the flea market booths where they can purchase a variety of items including antiques, arts, crafts and collectibles.
There are tractor games throughout the weekend, a parade of antique power on Saturday, grocery bingo, quilts on display, an old-fashion fiddle contest, horse and pony pulls and even kids games on Saturday evening.
There will be a toy show on Saturday and Sunday, and the annual consignment auction on Sunday morning.
The Greensburg Power of the Past has become one of Greensburg’s most recognized and well-attended events along with many tourist attractions like the famous Courthouse Tower Tree.
The event draws many visitors from different parts of the United States and Canada.
Visit www.greensburgpowerofthepast.com for additional details and information.
