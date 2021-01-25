GREENSBURG – From 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7, Stones Family Restaurant in Millhousen is hosting a benefit carry-out dinner to help a local family faced with either heart-breaking tragedy or a simple miracle.
Emily and Kurt Schneider learned that their second child Abe may not be gifted with the ability to survive outside of Emily’s womb.
Already blessed with a daughter Ruthie Jean, the Schneiders learned through their 20 week ultrasound that their yet unborn second child Abe had cysts filling both of his kidneys.
Referred to Good Samaritan Hospital, the child was diagnosed with Multicystic Dysplastic Kidney, a difficult condition that occurs when one kidney doesn’t get put together correctly as it’s forming in the womb.
In normal pregnancies, kidneys begin to develop at around 5-6 weeks after conception. If something goes wrong during development, it is possible to end up with a non-functioning kidney full of cysts and scar tissue. Fortunately, the remaining kidney is usually able to take over all kidney function.
But not for Abe. There are cysts filling both of the child’s kidneys. Abe’s bladder will probably not be viable as a result.
Fully functioning kidneys play a major role in producing the amniotic fluid in a mother’s womb. Because Abe’s kidneys cannot maintain that vital fluid, his lungs are not developing, either.
There is a possibility that Abe could be put on dialysis and be a candidate for a kidney transplant and a urinary bladder reconstruction when he’s born.
“Due to the fact that his lungs aren’t fully developed, he most likely will not be able to survive when he’s born,” Emily told the Daily News.
“We are praying for a miracle. But with a lot of support from many amazing doctors, nurses, family and friends, we are preparing for Abe to meet Jesus on his birthday,” she explained.
The benefit carry-out will consist of three pieces of Stones famous fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and a dinner roll, and there will also be a bake sale on the front porch of the restaurant the day of the event.
To place an order ahead of time, call 812-591-2435 anytime after 11 a.m. and dinners will be ready starting at 3 p.m.
Orders may be placed drive-up anytime between 3 and 6 p.m.
All orders are for carry-out and payable with cash or check. Local delivery for the elderly and shut-ins will be available, please call 812-593-2435 to inquire.
Checks should be made out to Kurt Schneider and all proceeds will go to the Schneiders to defray medical bills and expenses for Abe’s care.
