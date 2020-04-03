GREENSBURG - The COVID-19 outbreak has changed our society in many ways, but something not much discussed is how the virus changes the relationship between new breast-feeding mothers and fetuses still in utero.
It is not yet known if pregnant women have a greater chance of getting sick from COVID-19 than the general public, nor whether they are more likely to have serious illness as a result.
"With viruses from the same family as COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections such as influenza, women have had a higher risk of developing severe illness," according to The United States Centers for Disease Control (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/pregnancy-breastfeeding). However, pregnant women experience changes in their bodies that may increase their risk of some infections," the site states.
The March of Dimes offers these recommendations to expecting mothers.
Practice social distancing, which means being separated from another person by at least six feet. Healthcare providers may offer virtual or off-hour visits for prenatal visits, ultrasound and lab testing.
Families are advised to give their hospital or birth center a call asking about any restrictions on the number of support persons are allowed in the room during labor and delivery.
Women going into labor who think they may have COVID-19 should call the hospital before going so the staff can properly prepare and protect the baby and others from being infected.
For mothers with confirmed COVID-19, healthcare providers may recommend staying in a separate room from the newborn until the risk of spreading the infection is over. If mother and baby cannot be separated, chances of the baby being infected can be reduced by thorough hand washing before feeding or handling the infant.
Local not-for-profit Clarity Pregnancy Services, which has been identified as an essential health service, remains open during this lockdown period. Executive Director Tim Bond spoke about COVID-19 and pregnant families.
"We have implemented precautions for the safety of our staff and the individuals we are serving," Bond said. "We're only allowing one client into the center at a time, and are still offering material support and pregnancy testing."
Bond said the clinic's hours remain the same, even though cleaning practices during this heightened awareness period have been increased.
"We expect to continue to serve Decatur County and all of our six county region as long as this season of challenges continues," Bond said. "I would also say that we're committed to being fearless but not reckless in our service to the community."
Clarity may be contacted at (812) 222-0367 with questions or for more information about the services available.
