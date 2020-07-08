GREENSBURG - In partnership with Napoleon State Bank, the Decatur County Fair Board, and the 4-H Council, members of the Farm Bureau Board of Directors have created a fund that will be used to reward the 4-H Premium Livestock competitors in lieu of their yearly cash perk.
Traditionally, after the Decatur County 4-H Fair, the premium prize-winning animals are auctioned off to the highest bidder. Even though the prices fetched for such auctions rarely defray the initial investment necessary to raise the quality of the animal to premium, the resulting sale, which averages $300 per animal, is a definite perk to the owner and historically has provided young 4-H competitors a certain amount of bragging rights.
This year, because of COVID-19, the atmosphere conducive to a successful livestock auction has been deemed unsafe per social distancing standards. As a result, nearly 250 4-H youngsters who have spent countless hours of training, and hard-earned cash on their animals will get nothing for their efforts.
Andrew Gauck and Chris Whipple, volunteer board members with Decatur County Farm Bureau, with children who compete with livestock on their own, are trying to change that.
"This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the 4-H fair, and we've got to find a way to help these kids who purchased animals and need some reimbursement," said Whipple.
"It's the kids investing in themselves and we're trying to reward them for that investment, trying to give a bright side to what's been a rough year for them," said Gauck. "We were both 4-Hers and we know what a positive influence 4-H had on our lives. We'd like to make sure our kids have the same chance, despite the pandemic."
The extent to which 4-H and the efforts of the Purdue Extension coordinators/educators have positively influence the lives of so many in Decatur County should never be underestimated. With such a huge portion of Decatur County's population living and breathing agriculture, it is amazing that anyone living here would be unaware of it.
"4-H has impacted more then just 250 kids this year, but we're trying to help the ones who spent so much time and money raising an animal to a premium condition for an event that's not going to happen," said Whipple.
"And we're not trying to provide a profit center for them, we just want to teach them that this is what all that hard work is for," finished Gauck. "They've already got a great love for what they're doing, but this would just provide them a little icing-on-the-cake."
Donors may contribute to the "Decatur County 4-H Livestock Auction Supporters" fund at any Napoleon State Bank branch. They may also mail a check to Chris Whipple at Diversified Services, 122 W. Main Street, Greensburg.
Donations will be accepted until Aug. 15, at which point the 4-H Council will use the accrued fund total and the number of kids involved to calculate a final gift amount per competitor.
