RUSHVILLE - A great time and a great cause best describes the annual Lykins Annual Charity Golf Outing.
The annual fundraiser is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Antler Pointe Golf Club in Rushville.
For the past 10 years, this golf outing has raised more than $150,000 to assist families with unique challenges. This year will be no different.
Proceeds from the event will go to Ruby Ingram. Ruby is 8 years old and has Lobar Holoprosencephaly (HPE). HPE is a brain development disorder in which the midline of the brain does not completely form into separate hemispheres. HPE causes a variety of challenges including vision issues, learning difficulties, development delays and other risks that can develop throughout a lifetime.
Sign-up for teams is currently being accepted. The cost is $50 per person and teams consist of six golfers.
Organizers are in need of help with donations and gifts to be raffled off at the event. Other opportunities to help include $25 tee ads and $75 hole sponsors. Make checks out to Lykins Annual Charity Golf Outing. Contributions can be mailed to Jon Lykins, PO Box 136, Glenwood, IN 46133.
This year, organizers are also asking that golfers bring a non-perishable item to donate to the Rushville food bank.
For more information, contact Jon Lykins at 765-561-5261, Mark Lykins at 765-561-4713 or Cathy Rhoades at 765-570-3656.
