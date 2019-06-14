GREENSBURG — You can never be too prepared.
The Decatur County Highway Department understands the importance of that sentiment, which is why they, along with Decatur County Health Department Environmental Specialist Sean Durbin, hosted CPR, Stop the Bleed, and Narcan training for department employees this week.
The goal of the training session was to add another layer to helping promote public health in Decatur County.
So, what exactly were the areas of training for the employees?
According to the American Heart Association, CPR – or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.
Narcan training is used to help prepare those who arrive on a scene where there appears to have been an opioid overdose. Narcan is usually administered as a nasal spray and can reverse the effects of an overdose. Stop the Bleed, which was launched as a national campaign by the White House in 2015, has two main goals, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The first is to inform and empower the public to become trained in basic trauma care to stop or slow bleeding during emergencies. The second is to increase bystander access to bleeding control kits.
Decatur County Highway Department Superintendent Mark Mohr said all of their employees participate in the training.
“All of our people go to it and it’s very productive,” Mohr said. “It’s important to be able to use these tools if they’re needed in any situation.”
However, this wasn’t the first time the highway department has held the training.
“We’ve done it in the past,” Mohr said. “We wanted to bring it back and it was a great help.”
Durbin, who led the classes, has trained 100 county employees to prepare them for emergency situations. County employees range from those within the schools, jails, sheriff’s department and now the highway department.
All of the training sessions were presented free of charge by Durbin, who said he was impressed with the highway department classes.
“They were an awesome class,” Durbin said. “They probably had some of the best input I’ve had. They sounded like eager students.”
Perhaps the importance of such training is difficult to put into words, but Durbin said it’s simply crucial people be prepared for any given situation.
Even though someone may think they will never find themselves in a situation where one of these methods need administered, it does happen, Durbin said.
“It’s one of those things where we want to get as many people prepared for any emergency, particularly public health emergencies,” Durbin said. “It’s vital to get people trained in our community.”
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
