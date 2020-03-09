GREENSBURG - With a second confirmed Indiana case of COVID-19 (corona virus ) confirmed in an Avon student, Decatur County Memorial Hospital, in addition to visitor restrictions already in place for flu season, has installed CDC-inspired signs at all doors alerting visitors to the COVID-19 alerts enacted at the Hospital.
"ATTENTION!" the signs read. "If you have traveled outside the United States OR have had close contact with someone who has and now are experiencing these symptoms - fever, cough and shortness of breath - please put on a face mask and return to your vehicle. Do not enter the healthcare facility with these symptoms. Please call the Decatur Co. COVID-19 Hotline at 812-560-5450."
"In general, the corona viruses are not a new thing," said DCMH Infection Controllist Jennifer Baltus. "What's new about this particular strain is the human-human spread. Plus, it's made patients a little more sick than what's typical for a corona virus."
Baltus and Decatur County Health Department Environmental Specialist Sean Durbin spoke to the Greensburg Daily News recently about the COVID-19 outbreak and the precautionary measures being taken in Decatur County to minimize the danger of a local spread of the recent international health threat.
"If someone locally thinks they have a 100 degrees or above fever and have had some recent travel history with someone who's been to an infected area, or has had contact with someone who's traveled recently to an infected area, don't go to the doctor, don't go to the emergency room." Durbin advised. "Call the Decatur County COVID-19 Hotline at 812-560-5450. They'll receive instructions on what to do when they call that number. If our healthcare workers catch this, then we're in a world of hurt. We can't have the entire hospital on a 14 day lockdown."
Durbin explained that, in the case of the first diagnosed case in Indiana at Community Health in Indianapolis early last week, the patient called the emergency room before going to the hospital. In that case, the patient was taken into the healthcare facility through a non-public door to avoid exposing the public or peripheral hospital employees.
"If by some chance we did have a concern here, which we don't at this time, that's how we would deal with it here, because if we do have a suspicion of an exposure, or a confirmed exposure, we would have to quarantine them for 14 days," he said.
One of Durbin's prime responsibilities is keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 situation worldwide, and to parse the situation to protect the health of the population in Decatur County.
"From my perspective, it's not if we see a case, but when we see a case, but we are prepared," Durbin said.
"I agree with Sean," said Baltus. "Similar to the flu, we started to check patients for flu around Christmas time, but we didn't actually have in-patients for flu until the middle of January. Now, the bigger metro areas had influenza inpatients in December. Everything gets to Decatur County, it just takes a minute or two longer. We want the general public to know that we are prepared. It's part of our standards to prepare for any kind of health hazard.
"And we do drills all the time to make sure we are prepared. It just so happens that we have a situation in which we have to take it one step further and warn people - let them know they can rely on us. This is what we do all the time. This isn't anything new for us. Whether it's a huge bus crash on the highway, whether there's a tornado, that's what we at the health department and the hospital are here for," Durbin said.
