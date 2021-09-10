INDIANAPOLIS - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs today announced Brookville and Kendallville as the pilot communities for the PreservINg Main Street grant program. The grant will provide both of these communities with $2 million to revitalize historic buildings in the downtown district.
"I am eager to see what these two communities are able to achieve with the PreservINg Main Street grant," Crouch said. "Main Streets are vital pieces of Indiana's rich history and our rural communities' future success. This program will reinstate pride in our local downtowns as unique Hoosier stories continue to be shared and celebrated."
PreservINg Main Street is a joint effort between OCRA, Indiana Humanities and Indiana Landmarks. The multifaceted community development program is designed to build a sustainable historic preservation community ethic, increase local capacity for Main Street programs and serve as a comprehensive downtown revitalization model.
"Brookville and Kendallville have such a strong community presence, which was apparent during our site visits," OCRA Executive Director Denny Spinner said. "These communities have already put in a great amount of work for this grant and I cannot wait to see all the developments they make in their towns with the help of this grant."
PreservINg Main Street will help these communities implement downtown preservation projects through Community Development Block Grants.
"Indiana Humanities congratulates the communities of Brookville and Kendallville on receiving PreservINg Main Street grants," Indiana Humanities President and CEO Keira Amstutz said. "As part of the grant, well provide each of them with funding and support so they can implement public programs that celebrate their downtown districts history and heritage. We look forward to helping them tell their important stories."
Through this grant, Main Street Brookville, Inc. and the Town of Brookville said they will accomplish their vision of establishing a Historic Overlay District, become a world-class historic town destination, and attract new talent through the grassroots efforts of residents committed to the preservation of Brookville. This program will help the town target many of the south-end buildings of the Historic District to best welcome visitors and residents at the towns south thoroughfare.
"This program promises to drive truly transformational change in the targeted communities," Marsh Davis, President of Indiana Landmarks, said. "Vibrant downtown districts that embrace historic preservation can fuel economic vitality well beyond their physical borders."
Experience the Heart of Kendallville and the City of Kendallville said they will utilize this grant to enhance their building acquisition and rehabilitation program, revitalize buildings as demonstration blocks, make improvements and develop a historic and cultural trail.
Additionally, as finalists for PreservINg Main Street, the communities of Attica, Jasper and Cambridge City will be receiving customized training and planning assistance from OCRA and Main Street America to support their organizations.
Visit in.gov/ocra/preserving-main-street to learn more.
-Information provided.
