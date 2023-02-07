BATESVILLE — President’s Day is the busiest weekend of the year for Schmidt Bakery, 125 Batesville Shopping Village, thanks to their annual Cherry Thing-a-lings sale, the once-a-year treat.
The bakery will sell its Cherry Thing-a-lings from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, February 16, through Monday, February 20.
The regionally famous pastry is a fritter-like donut with cherries inside and a cheery glaze over it. Baker Clement Schmidt first made the famous pastry in the winter of 1975, 12 years after opening the business.
Since its creation, Cherry Thing-a-ling sales and the President’s Day weekend event have grown impressively.
The town of Batesville places wooden cut-outs of cherries around the downtown area and customers travel from Indianapolis, Cincinnati and beyond for the freshly baked goodies.
According to the bakery’s website, only shipping orders will be accepted due to the high volume of orders placed in the past. Call Schmidt Bakery at 812-934-4501 to place a shipping order. Orders can’t be placed online.
As for in-person pick-up, customers are encouraged to come and enjoy the wait.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.