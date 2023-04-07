GREENSBURG – Although local ballots for the May 2 primary election don’t feature many contested races, the list of candidates involved has been finalized.
In Decatur County, no Democrats filed a declaration of candidacy with the county clerk’s office so there will not be a Democrat ballot for the May 2 election.
On Republican ballots, Joshua Marsh is running unopposed as he seeks re-election as Greensburg’s mayor.
Amy Borns is also running unopposed as she seeks a return to office as Greensburg’s clerk-treasurer.
Kevin Fleetwood, who is running for re-election to the Greensburg City Council District 1 seat, is unopposed.
Dr. Rodney King, who is running for the Greensburg City Council District 2 seat, is unopposed.
Jamie Douglas Cain is running unopposed for re-election to the Greensburg City Council District 3 seat.
Darrell Poling, currently the Greensburg City Council At-Large representative, is seeking re-election to the District 4 seat.
There are four people running for three at-large seats. They are Mark Carman, Jason Dwenger, Daryl Tressler and Vietta Mckenzie, who is currently serving as the District 2 representative.
Keep in mind this is a municipal election year, so only those persons who reside within city limits will be voting.
Early voting began Tuesday, April 4, at the Decatur County Courthouse.
Early voting is not being made available every day. The clerk’s office suggests calling ahead to make sure it is an option on any given day during the work week.
In Rush County, because there are no contested races the Rush County Election Board, on February 16, unanimously voted not to conduct a primary election on May 2.
Current officerholders Mayor Mike Pavey, clerk-treasurer Ann Copley, and city council members Bradley Berkemeier, Robert Bridges, Ron Gardner, Robert Hadley and Jemmy Miller will all appear on ballots for the general election in November, assuming one is held.
Anyone who wants to vote via an absentee ballot has until April 20 to request one be mailed to them. That request should be made to the county clerk in the county in which the voter resides.
Details regarding municipal elections in Ripley County were unavailable for inclusion in this story. Watch for that information as well as details regarding elections in other towns in the Daily News coverage area in a follow-up story.
