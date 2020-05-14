GREENSBURG - Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts has released information regarding local poll locations for the June 2 2020 primary election.
Greensburg 1, City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Greensburg 2, Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder Street.
Greensburg 3, City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street.
Greensburg 4, Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder Street.
Greensburg 5, Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder Street.
Greensburg 6, Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road.
Greensburg 7, Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road.
Greensburg 8, Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road.
Adams/St. Paul, St. Paul gym, 202 E. School Road.
Clay, Clay Township Fire Department, 8433 W. CR 100 S.
Clinton, City Hall, 314 W. Washington Street, Greensburg.
Fugit, Clarksburg Fire Station, 6645 N. CR 700 E.
Jackson, Letts Fire Station, 4474 W. CR 700 S.
Marion, Millhousen Fire Station, 7935 S. CR 250 E.
Saltcreek, New Point Community Building, 8041 E. CR 195 S.
Sandcreek North, Letts Fire Station, 4474 W. CR 700 S.
Sandcreek South/Westport, Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Westport.
Washington, Greensburg Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street.
Election-related questions may be directed to the Decatur County Clerk's office at 812-663-8223.
