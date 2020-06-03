BATESVILLE — In one of the closest races for Republicans in Ripley County’s June 2 primary election, Lisa Vestal received 51% of the vote to Cathy Volz’s 49% for county treasurer, according to www.ripleycounty.com.
Three Republicans were vying for county recorder with Mary Ann McCoy winning with 57% of the votes to Sara Patterson’s 22% and Keri Johnson’s 21%.
For District 2 commissioner, Republican Chris Schmaltz received 35% of the vote to beat three competitors: Barry Lauber, 28%; Tom Menchhofer, 20%; and Robert Garcia, 17%.
In the Republican District 3 commissioner race, with 48%, Kendall Hankins was victorious over Robert Gullion, 30%; and Keith Scott, 22%.
Out of the four Republicans running for county council at-large (Andrew Decker, 28%; Katie Bailey, 25%; Peggy Ehlers, 24%; and Kelly Vollet, 23%), the top three vote-getters were successful.
Four other Republican county races were unopposed: Ryan King, circuit court judge; Jeff Sharp, superior court judge; Ginger Bradford, clerk; and Jason Bailey, coroner.
Democrats did not have any candidates for county offices.
In Franklin County, Republicans had three county races contested, according to the Franklin County Clerk’s Office.
For recorder, Hollie Maxie had 53% of the vote to Stephanie Murray’s 47%
In the District 3 county commissioner’s race, Tom Wilson beat Howard Halcomb 59% to 41%.
For the highly contested county council at-large race, where the top three candidates won, these were the results: Glen Bischoff, 19%; Carroll Lanning, 17%; Brian Patterson, 15%; Dean McQueen, 14%; Rebecca Oglesby, 12%; Jeff Wilson, 11%; Tony Schwab, 8%; and Kirk Shorter, 3%.
Three other county races were unopposed: Clay Kellerman, Division 2 circuit court judge; Jolene Beneker, treasurer; and Rob Seig, surveyor.
Glenn Bailey, who was running for surveyor, was the sole Democrat on the county ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.