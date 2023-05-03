GREENSBURG — Tuesday's primary election was almost a non-event in the southeastern Indiana counties covered by the Daily News.
Only Decatur County featured any contested races; Franklin, Ripley and Rush County did not host an election as there were no contested races on the ballots of the municipalities in those areas.
In Decatur County, no Democrats sought their party's nomination so the primary election offered Republican ballots only.
On those ballots in the city of Greensburg, Joshua Marsh ran unopposed in his bid for the GOP nomination for mayor.
Amy Borns ran unopposed as she sought the Republican nomination for Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer, the office she currently holds.
Kevin Fleetwood ran for his party's nomination as he seeks re-election to the Greensburg City Council District 1 seat in the fall.
Dr. Rodney King was unopposed and won his party's nomination for the Greensburg City Council District 2 seat.
Jamie Douglas Cain ran unopposed for the GOP nomination to the Greensburg City Council District 3 seat.
And Darrell Poling, currently the Greensburg City Council At-Large representative, was his party's pick to run for the District 4 seat this fall.
The only contested race featured four people running for three at-large seat nominations: Mark Carman, Jason Dwenger, Daryl Tressler and Vietta Mckenzie (who is currently serving as the District 2 representative).
The three winners of that race were Tressler (449 votes, 29.91%), Carman (448 votes, 27.84%), and Mckenzie (392 votes, 24.36%). Dwenger received 320 votes (19.89%), not enough to qualify for a ballot appearance in November.
Of the 7,178 registered voters who were eligible to cast a ballot, only 623 did so, which resulted in a voter turnout of 8.68%.
Primary election related questions may be directed to the Franklin County Clerk's office at (765) 647-5111, Decatur County Clerk’s office at (812) 663-8223, Ripley County Clerk’s office at (812) 689-6115, or Rush County Clerk’s office at (765) 932-2086.
