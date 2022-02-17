GREENSBURG – Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan, whose office is responsible for overseeing the election process throughout the state, recently met with the staff at the Decatur County Clerk's office.
One of the things they discussed was the decision to utilize vote centers in Decatur County rather than precinct-based polling sites.
“We’re seeing more and more counties move to vote centers, and I think that stems from voters wanting more convenience,” Sullivan said. “Vote centers allow voters to vote where they live, work or play instead of at just one designated place in their precinct. Decatur County will have the same number of vote centers as you did polling locations in your last election, so it should be a pretty smooth transition.”
As a reminder to Daily News readers, the upcoming Primary Election will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 3 and the following vote centers will be open:
1. Bruner Event Center, 100 N. Webster Street, St. Paul
2. Clarksburg Fire Dept., 6645 N. CR 700 E., Rushville
3. Clay Township Fire Dept., 8433 W. CR 100 S., Greensburg
4. Community Church of Greensburg, 1427 W. Vandalia Road, Greensburg
5. First Christian Church, 425 N. Broadway Street, Greensburg
6. Greensburg Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, Greensburg
7. Knights of St. John, 312 S. Wilder Street, Greensburg
8. Letts Fire Dept., 4474 W. CR 700 S., Greensburg
9. Millhousen Fire Dept., 7935 S. CR 250 E., Greensburg
10. New Point Community Building, 8041 E. CR 195 S., Greensburg
11. Westport Community Building, 205 W. Main Street, Greensburg
Decatur County residents whose voter registration status is in good standing may cast their ballot at any vote center location.
Electronic poll books at each vote center will be linked to prevent anyone from voting at multiple sites or more than once.
Roberts has said on multiple occasions that she is confident in the security and integrity of elections conducted in Decatur County, and Sullivan indicated she feels the same way about the process statewide.
“Indiana elections are secure,” Sullivan said. “With any process, there are always ways to make improvements and that’s what we’re doing now, we’re continuing to improve an already great process.”
One area Sullivan said her office is encouraging state lawmakers to look at is a system that would create a paper trail to back-up the electronic voting systems used throughout the state.
Roberts reminds area residents that vote centers do not cross county lines so you must vote in the county in which you are registered.
Those persons unsure of their voter status are encouraged to visit www.indianavoters.com.
The deadline to register to vote or change voter registration information for the May 3 Primary Election is Monday, April 4.
Early voting is another option.
“We will have early voting at the Greensburg City Hall again this year to allow everyone to maintain a safe distance,” Roberts said.
Early voting starts Tuesday, April 5, and will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
There will be two additional early voting sites the two Saturdays prior to the election; those will be announced at a later date.
Absentee ballot applications are now being accepted for voting by mail or via the Traveling Board.
“We will not be sending absentee applications out automatically, so if you wish to receive one please log on to www.indianavoters.com or email the clerk’s office at voter@decaturcounty.in.gov,” Roberts said.
Questions about voting or the upcoming election may be directed to your county clerk’s office:
Decatur County: (812) 663-8223
Franklin County: (765) 647-5111
Ripley County: (812) 689-6115
Rush County: (765) 932-2086
