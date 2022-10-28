RUSHVILLE - Don't let the date slip by! Send in your child's application to participate in this year's Rush County Community Assistance Christmas On Main Prince and Princess Contest. It is a great way to have fun and to help those needing food assistance.
All boys and girls in grades K-3 can apply to become Prince or Princess during Christmas on Main, scheduled to take place the evening of November 18.
Deadline for application is October 30, 2022. No late entries.
Mail entries to the Rushville Food Pantry, 109 East 3rd Street, Rushville, Indiana 46173.
RULES
Each child is responsible for finding a sponsor or sponsors (multiple sponsors allowed).
• The sponsor is the collector for their child, keeping all donated items at their location between November 1 and November 16.
• Invite your friends to bring non-perishable items to your location.
• All donated items must be turned in by November 17.
• Donated items will be weighed.
• Parents are welcome to deliver the donated items to the pantry and witness the weighing process or pantry volunteers will gather and document weight of donated items.
• The winners (one boy and one girl) will be determined by the total weight of their donated items. (Cash is always welcome but will not be used to determine the winners).
Due to limited space at the pantry the following items will not be accepted:
• Water, pet supplies and large bulk items (i.e., bulk sugar, flour, or rice). Cash is always welcome, but will not be used to determine the winners.
The winners will receive a sash with their names and help Santa light the Christmas lights. All participants will ride in the parade with parent or parents and will receive a ticket to visit with Santa.
