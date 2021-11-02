Christmas on Main logo

RUSHVILLE — The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry Prince and Princess Contest is underway in Rushville. The contest is for boys and girls grades K-3 and each has a sponsor. Each sponsor will have a box or container at their location for collecting non-perishable items.

Donations are accepted through Nov. 16. Pantry volunteers will collect the donated items on Nov. 17 and items will be weighed. The winners (a boy and a girl) will be determined by the weight of the donated items. Cash donations can also be made, but will not be a part of the determination of the winners for Prince and Princess.

The winners will receive a sash with their names, ride in the parade, help Santa Claus light the Christmas lights and be first in line to visit with Santa Claus.

Below are a list of the children and their sponsors.

  • James David – Crain Unlimited Electrical
  • Kali Jean Smith – Napa Auto Parts
  • Karter Williams – Sickbert Family Eye Care; The Original Tractor Cab; Rushville Church of Christ
  • Brooklynn Harmon – DQ
  • Bently Johnson – Rushville Wholesale Liquidators
  • Paisley Johnson – Rushville Wholesale Liquidators
  • Ainsley Horton – Rush County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lexy Wilson – Shell; Rushville Country Mart
  • Cole James Rouse – Snider’s Crafts and More
  • Macey Wilson – Tops True Value; Rush County Boys and Girls Club
  • Keely Thompson – Flatrock River Lodge
  • Addyson Killen – Rushville Elks Lodge
  • Presley Cook – P.O.C. Industries; Cook Family Feed Barn
  • Adalyn Wickey – Milroy Building Supply
  • Emma Leising – Mocha Moose; Durbin Garage
  • Kynlee Glover – 3rd Street Décor
  • Molly Bennet – Union Savings and Loan
  • Aly Roselynn Zerr – Wear-House Resale Boutique; City Center; Car Clinic; Just US Realty (Remax)
  • Kenton Field – Duane’s Auto Repair
  • Gage Miller – Trane Technologies
  • Ryker Barksdale – 3rd Street Décor; Statewide Paving; Main Street Christian Church
  • Jaima Neal – Corner Restaurant
  • Layci Lakes – Roxy’s Hairsalon
  • Mileena Ford – Pizza King

