RUSHVILLE — The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry Prince and Princess Contest is underway in Rushville. The contest is for boys and girls grades K-3 and each has a sponsor. Each sponsor will have a box or container at their location for collecting non-perishable items.
Donations are accepted through Nov. 16. Pantry volunteers will collect the donated items on Nov. 17 and items will be weighed. The winners (a boy and a girl) will be determined by the weight of the donated items. Cash donations can also be made, but will not be a part of the determination of the winners for Prince and Princess.
The winners will receive a sash with their names, ride in the parade, help Santa Claus light the Christmas lights and be first in line to visit with Santa Claus.
Below are a list of the children and their sponsors.
- James David – Crain Unlimited Electrical
- Kali Jean Smith – Napa Auto Parts
- Karter Williams – Sickbert Family Eye Care; The Original Tractor Cab; Rushville Church of Christ
- Brooklynn Harmon – DQ
- Bently Johnson – Rushville Wholesale Liquidators
- Paisley Johnson – Rushville Wholesale Liquidators
- Ainsley Horton – Rush County Sheriff’s Office
- Lexy Wilson – Shell; Rushville Country Mart
- Cole James Rouse – Snider’s Crafts and More
- Macey Wilson – Tops True Value; Rush County Boys and Girls Club
- Keely Thompson – Flatrock River Lodge
- Addyson Killen – Rushville Elks Lodge
- Presley Cook – P.O.C. Industries; Cook Family Feed Barn
- Adalyn Wickey – Milroy Building Supply
- Emma Leising – Mocha Moose; Durbin Garage
- Kynlee Glover – 3rd Street Décor
- Molly Bennet – Union Savings and Loan
- Aly Roselynn Zerr – Wear-House Resale Boutique; City Center; Car Clinic; Just US Realty (Remax)
- Kenton Field – Duane’s Auto Repair
- Gage Miller – Trane Technologies
- Ryker Barksdale – 3rd Street Décor; Statewide Paving; Main Street Christian Church
- Jaima Neal – Corner Restaurant
- Layci Lakes – Roxy’s Hairsalon
- Mileena Ford – Pizza King
