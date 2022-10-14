RUSHVILLE - Santa is coming to town Friday, November 18, as part of the annual Christmas on Main event and candidates for Christmas on Main Prince and Princess are encouraged to sign-up.
Boys and girls in grades K through 3 can apply to become Prince or Princess.
The deadline for application is October 30; late entries will not be accepted.
Completed entries (see the form below) should be mailed to the Rushville Food Pantry, 109 E. Third St., Rushville, IN 46173.
According to Rush County Community Assistance Board of Directors President Darilyn Bedel, the winners will be determined by how much non-perishable food they collect.
RULES
• Each child is responsible for finding a sponsor of sponsors (multiple sponsors allowed).
• The sponsor is the collection site for their child, keeping all donated items at their location between November 1 and November 16.
• Each child invites friends to bring non-perishable food items to their location(s).
• All donated items must be turned in by November 17.
• Donated items will be weighed.
• Parents are welcome to deliver the donated items to the pantry and witness the weighing process, or pantry volunteers will gather and document the weight of donated items.
• The winners (one boy and one girl) will be determined by the total weight of their donated items. Cash is always welcome, but will not be used to determine the winners.
Due to limited space at the pantry the following items will not be accepted:
• Water, pet supplies, and large bulk items (i.e., bulk sugar, flour, or rice).
Winners will receive a sash with their names and help Santa light the Christmas lights. All participants will ride in the parade with one parent or parents and will receive a ticket to visit with Santa.
Questions may be shared via a message to the RCCA Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/rushcountyfoodpantry).
The RCCA food pantry, 109 E. Third Street, Rushville, is open to Rush County residents only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of every month for commodities distribution, which is everyone’s second "shopping day."
************************** ENTRY FORM **************************
Name of child: __________________________________________
Boy / Girl: __________________________________________
Grade: __________________________________________
Parent(s) name: __________________________________________
Address: __________________________________________
Phone #: __________________________________________
Sponsor(s) name: __________________________________________
Sponsor(s) phone #: __________________________________________
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.