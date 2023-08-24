RUSHVILLE – As it happens, last Saturday was a beautiful day for a motorcar show!
The 8th Annual Princess Theater Car Show was put on by organizers Tim and Lori McCord at the Riverside Park Amphitheater. The event enjoyed a great turnout with more than 40 cars in on display.
Tin McCord said, “The car show was started in 2014 to raise funds for The Princess Theater. After completion of the renovations, we decided to donate proceeds to worthy not-for-profits. This year, the money raised goes to Rushville American Legion Post 150. We’d like to thank the City of Rushville, especially Mike Shaw and the Rushville Parks Department, for making the park look great.”
The top prize winners were:
James and Leann Robinson with their 1954 Chevrolet Corvette. The story behind the car is that they bought it within a month of their marriage and have owned it since.
Congratulations to the Robinsons on the win, the longevity of their marriage, and ownership of a beautiful automobile!
Other winners included Bill Rushton and his 1969 Plymouth GTX hardtop, the Mayor’s Choice Award winner; and Linda Fudge, winner of the People’s Choice Award with her 1970 C20 Longhorn pickup.
Organizers offered their ongratulations to all of the winners and thanks to all of the participants.
