RUSHVILLE – Plans are in place for the 6th Annual Princess Theatre Car Show, according to organizer Tim McCord.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21, at Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with judging from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Awards will be presented immediately following the judging.
Registration is $15 per vehicle and dash plaques will be available until they run out. Registration is available at the gate the day of the show or by going online to ssgtmac90.wix.com/princesscarshow.
Trophies will be presented for Mayor’s Choice, Best of Show, Fan’s Choice and for the Top 15.
New this year will be The Eckel Family Memorial Mopar Award.
All proceeds go to the Princess Theatre Phase II Project.
At the event, there will be a DJ, door prizes, food and drinks and a 50/50 drawing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.