BATESVILLE – The world was turned upside down when COVID-19 hit. Everyone had to change their routines, including teachers, who continued to educate their students, only in a different format.
"Our teachers were on the front lines during this e-learning process," reported Brad Stoneking, Batesville Primary School principal. "I think it is important to understand the amount of effort that goes into lesson planning for primary school teachers. Our teachers had to completely flip their planning for this extended e-learning process.
"I am so proud of our teachers and all that they did with e-learning. We truly believe it is imperative to have students in classrooms at BPS. Our students ages range from 3-8 years old; they need teachers working with them directly, and they need socialization with their peers. However, our teachers took this challenge, changed their approach and focused on helping students continue their education .... I think the past few months have been the hardest for our teachers, parents and students. I just can't say enough positive words about how proud I am of all of them."
Brian McFee, Oldenburg Academy principal, revealed, "The teachers did all of the heavy lifting during this time. They met with our students daily, worked with them as a whole and individually ensured each student's success. A great big thank you goes out to all teachers!"
Jonathon Maple, OA assistant principal added, "We met socially distant with them (teachers) and reiterated to them that they worked incredibly hard and we are so grateful. They met with our students virtually – face to face – through Google Meet two times a week for an hour each. This direct instruction provided structure and normalcy for students. We can't say enough positive things about our teachers and how hard they worked providing individualized instruction to each student."
Dana Cassidy, Batesville Intermediate School principal, pointed out, "BIS teachers have gone above and beyond in so many ways. The creativity in lessons and virtual class meetings gave the students the spark they needed to continue to work. This was truly a testament to the phrase 'it takes a village.' Through constant communication, our teachers, parents and students came together to make this a successful and unique learning experience."
"Our efforts epitomized the professionalism incumbent with successful teaching," said Andy Allen, Batesville High School principal. "Our teachers accepted the challenge to instruct online but also to maintain relationships with students. The combination of these two factors necessary for any successful school environment require efforts well beyond established expectations."
At the end of the school year, electronic devices had to be collected. In addition, since the schools closed in March, items left by students were collected and returned.
"Batesville Community School Corp. collected devices over the course of three days at four different schools based upon last names," Allen reported. "Seniors were collected separately as we also passed out cap and gowns, awards and scholarship information. We had over a 95% on time turn in rate. The cooperation between students, parents and our school corporation allows for a successful end to this school year."
Stoneking emphasized, "Our teachers did an amazing job organizing students' personal belongings for them. We had lines of materials in our gym for distribution. At BPS, our families came to our side parking lot to drop-off iPads and collect belongings. We had one station for iPad collection and one station for material distribution. This took a major team effort over the course of our final week."
Cassidy felt the collection went "better than we anticipated. It was quick and easy. The process also allowed us a way to 'finalize' the school year. One final conversation with the parents and some students – even though it was through the car window – brought some closure to this very difficult school year."
McFee announced, "Oldenburg Academy had several stations that were attended by the faculty and staff. Our students and parents drove through, were able to drop off their devices and books and were greeted by their teachers. Additionally, Jonathon Maple and guidance director Laura Geis were able to distribute schedules and work with individual students regarding any schedule changes for the 2020-21 school year. The collection went very well. It was a great team effort! The faculty and staff enjoyed seeing our students and parents back on campus, even if it was through a car window."
The school leader had a special message for students, "Thank you for all of your work and dedication to your academics! We look forward to seeing you next year. Have a great summer and enjoy." He also expressed appreciation to parents. "The support from our parents has been welcomed and appreciated. The church states that parents are the primary educators of their children, and it was quite evident that the support and encouragement of our parents during this time was vital to the success of our students and teachers!"
Maple stressed, "We are so grateful for our continued supportive community that we are blessed to be a part of." In addition, "OA will be doing an in-person graduation – which will be modified to adhere to state and local guidelines – Aug. 2 in the Sisters chapel. We feel this is incredibly important to honor the seniors with an in-person graduation."
Cassidy told BIS students, "I am so proud of you! We had so many questions and obstacles to overcome at the beginning of e-learning, but we did it! You will have so many stories and memories to share about the 2020 school year with your children and grandchildren. You are now a part of a historical moment!"
"For our BPS students, on behalf of BPS, I am very proud of how you handled this unique and challenging situation," Stoneking said. "You are commended for your efforts toward your education during this time. Our teachers assigned ongoing educational activities and assignments that had to be completed at home. Our students took on the challenge, communicated with their parents and teachers and completed the work necessary .... We are looking forward to seeing all students again in the near future. We want to wish our outgoing second-graders all the best as they transition to BIS.
"On behalf of BPS, I want to thank our families for their patience and dedication to BPS during this time. We appreciate the team effort between our staff and our families to ensure students continued to receive education while maintaining their health and safety."
Allen noted, "Our students accepted responsibility for their learning in a completely foreign format, quickly made adjustments and held themselves accountable. Although our structure changed, the commitment demonstrated by our students toward their educational attainment remained.
"This summer break is well deserved for our students, teachers, parents and community partners. e-learning as an academic structure only works when students, teachers, parents and community partners are committed to remaining accountable for educational advancement. In a span of 10 weeks we were able to pivot from an on-site, dual campus format to an entirely remote learning structure. Our success is an example of a fully engaged community."
