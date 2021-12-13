VERSAILLES – Earlier this month, 29 probationary troopers graduated from the 81st Indiana State Police Academy. Two of those troopers have been assigned to the ISP-Versailles District.
Probationary troopers now begin their next phase of instruction, a three-month field training period, working alongside veteran troopers. Field training aims to give troopers a practical application to the training they received throughout the formal academy. Upon completing field training, the troopers will be assigned a state police patrol vehicle and begin solo patrol.
These troopers have already completed over 1,200 hours of structured training in law enforcement techniques and hands-on, scenario-based training at the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. Their curriculum included criminal law instruction, emergency vehicle operations, psychology, traffic law, crash investigation, self-defense, first responder, and other general law enforcement related training.
The two new troopers assigned to the Versailles Post are Troopers Clayton Saltzman and Gavin Ludwig.
Trp. Saltzman, 26, is a 2014 graduate of Boonville High School in Boonville, Indiana. After high school, he attended Murray State University where he graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice. Prior to being hired by the Indiana State Police, Trp. Saltzman worked for UPS. He currently resides in Bartholomew County, Indiana.
Trp. Ludwig, 21, is a 2019 graduate of Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City, Indiana. After high school, he attended Vincennes University where he graduated with a degree in Law Enforcement. Trp. Ludwig currently resides in Jennings County, Indiana.
After completing the field training program, Troopers Saltzman and Ludwig will be assigned to patrol zone 1, which consists of Jackson and Bartholomew counties.
Individuals seeking information on a career as an Indiana State Trooper should go to www.indianatrooper.com. This website provides a detailed synopsis of the application process as well as career information about the Indiana State Police Department.
