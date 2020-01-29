GREENSBURG – Life in Greensburg is probably much like life anywhere else in a small Midwestern town.
Most natives follow a similar path; they are born and raised by a family unit, educated locally, head off to college, and then out into life.
We depend on the relationships we form in life to help us through the tough parts. We tend to raise our children in the same way, forming good relationships with those who have positively influenced our lives.
For a great many, major influences in life are first formed in the local school system with favorite teachers or counselors.
Barb Lecher, a guidance counselor at North Decatur, has been positively influencing Decatur County kids for more than 30 years, and even though she is hesitant to talk about herself she tells her story with pride.
Born in Knightstown on her father’s small farm, she is no stranger to life in a rural area. A simple upbringing in rural east-central Indiana, her plans after high school were simple enough as well.
“I was raised in the country on a farm with horses, the farm my parents still live on, and I have one younger brother,” she said. “Mom and Dad met in the military and then bought that farm in ‘67.”
Raised in 4-H and surrounded by farm life, she said her childhood was uneventful and her upbringing was “pretty vanilla.”
“My parents didn’t go to college. They were wonderful, good people, but they just didn’t know anything about college, so they didn’t know to push me,” she said.
She decided to study business administration at an area vocational school while working at a local radio station.
“My instructor at the school there, Ruth Brooks, took me under her wing. I wasn’t an at-risk kid, but I was just a little country-bumpkin kid that didn’t know anything about life outside of Knightstown or New Castle,” she said. “She [Brooks] said, ‘You need to go to college,’ so she helped me fill out all my applications. I was the first to go to college, so my parent’s didn’t know anything about college loans or that stuff. So, Mrs. Brooks was one of the people that influenced me.
Applying to Ball State because it was close to home, she loved being involved on campus with leadership roles in her sorority. She was also selected as the Queen of the Watermelon Bust, an annual event at BSU with a focus on fun.
“I loved Ball State and wouldn’t have traded that for a million years,” she said.
She earned a degree in social work while at Ball State.
Decatur County Schools was looking for a student service specialist with a Master’s degree. She only had a Bachelor degree, but decided to apply anyway.
Ed Kasamis was the man she interviewed with.
“Mr. Kasamis hired me, and he was the greatest man alive. He was such a good influence and really thought outside the box,” she said.
During the interview, Kasamis asked, “If you go into a student’s house and they ask you to have coffee with them, and there were cockroaches all over the place, would you have coffee?”
“I thought for a minute, and then I said, ‘Yes, I would, but I just wouldn’t let any of those cockroaches get on me!’ “ Lecher said. “He hired me, even though I only had a Bachelor’s. He would yell at us one day, and then the next he would come in and hug us and say, ‘I’m so sorry. I just wanted you to learn,’ and that’s the way it’s supposed to be with students and teachers.”
Finding she was pregnant, she told her boss.
“Kasamis let me work 20 hours a week. He was such a great person to give me the flexibility I needed, and there aren’t people around like that anymore,” she said.
She loved going into the homes of her students and seeing where they came from.
She was even responsible for helping the families involved in a particularly grisly set of murders.
“You can’t explain how odd that was. What people consider normal is not our kind of normal,” she said.
When asked what special qualifications she possessed to allow her to work so personally with the families, she said, “I’ve just always been the one that wants the underdog to win. I just feel like if I’ve got a dollar and you need it, then here, and what goes around comes around, too. I feel like I’m on this Earth to help.”
She also shared her thoughts regarding how students feel about her.
“Sometimes they say, ‘We love you, Barb!’ But I have a different kind of relationship with them than the other teachers, so it’s okay,” she said.
What is she proudest of?
“I am so proud of my kids, and in my career” she said, fighting tears. “I am proud of the kids we graduate here. I am proud of what we offer them here at North Decatur. I love my job because it’s just who I am, nd I love the people I work with. I never dread coming to work.”
