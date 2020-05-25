WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In addition to the responsibilities of keeping an agricultural operation running, farm managers and owners must also have the human resource skills to find and retain high-quality employees.
To help develop those skills, Purdue Extension will offer the Becoming the Employer of Choice program via webinar in June. The program, developed by University of Wisconsin Extension, is designed to improve human resource skills through hands-on activities and interactive sessions.
"A reoccurring challenge identified in agriculture is the need for good skilled labor," said Amanda Mosiman, Purdue Extension educator in Warrick County. "As a farm owner and manager, you have to understand your management strengths and weaknesses and if your business is the place where dependable employees would come to work. Our program helps agricultural managers hone their management skills so employees see them as an ‘employer of choice,’ and they can then more easily attract the best employees for their business."
Attendees will learn effective and practical approaches to managing human resource challenges on the farm. The program consists of seven modules: addressing how different leadership styles are used on the farm; reducing mis-hires and turnover through hiring best practices; learning about organizational culture and how it impacts employee motivation and engagement; identifying keys to creating a motivating environment; learning how to effectively communicate expectations to employees; developing skills to provide effective feedback; and learning ways to address and work through conflict.
Becoming the Employer of Choice will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST (8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CST) on June 9, 16, 23 and 30. The registration deadline is June 2, 2020. Individuals can register for the webinar series by going to www.cvent.com/d/cnqg7l. The cost is $40.
For more information, go to https://extension.purdue.edu/warrick/article/37211. Other questions can be answered by calling 574-372-2340.
