RUSHVILLE - The 2021 Heart of Rushville Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market season is quickly approaching. Opening day is Saturday, May 22. The Market opens at 9 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m. every Saturday until the end of September.
Last year, there were many restrictions, but organizers said the Market had a very good season. In 2021, organizers will be bringing back some of the fun events that were missed in 2020.
This year, the Market is bringing back the Little Sprouts Children’s program. The programs will begin on June 5 and run through Sept. 11.
All programs will begin at 10 a.m. and are open to any school-aged child. The programs will focus mainly on gardening, farming, healthy soil, recycling, and other earth-friendly topics. Organizers try to do hands-on projects with the kids so they can make or plant something to take home with them.
All of the kids will also receive a $1 voucher at every program. These vouchers can be spent with any vendor at the Market. This year, the hope is to collect enough plastic bottle caps that we can have a bench made for the Market area.
Organizers are also looking to have live music again this year at the Market. Isaac and Haymond are lined up to play opening day. If you are a musician and would like to play at our Market, please contact Market Master Joyce Miller at 765-561-2572.
Visit the Facebook page “Heart of Rushville Farmers’ & Artisans’ Market” to stay updated about what’s happening at the Market. There will be special events throughout the season and those will be posted on the Facebook page.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.