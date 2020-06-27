ARLINGTON – Work continues at Arlington’s East Hill Cemetery at the Veterans and First Responders Honor Park.
Volunteers were busy this week at the Honor Park in hopes to have the park completed in late July, according to Larry Mull.
A dedication ceremony is planned for Oct. 17, 2020 with more details on the ceremony to be announced at a later date.
Fundraising for the Honor Park started in 2019. The groundbreaking for the park was held in May of 2020.
