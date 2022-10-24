GREENSBURG - National RX Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 29.
There are many opportunities to dispose of unneeded medications regularly and safely in Decatur County to help clean out medicine cabinets throughout the year. Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That's dangerous and often tragic.
In Decatur County, there are four sites that accept unused medication year around.
Greensburg Prevention Group has partnered with organizations in the community to make available the drop boxes at the Greensburg Police Department (in the lobby), the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department (in the lobby), Decatur County Memorial Hospital (Pharmacy Department) and there is a drop box at the local CVS store.
Unneeded prescription medication – those that are unwanted, old, or no longer needed - are a public safety issue. Also, pet medication can be disposed of at the local sites. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be accepted. Needles, new or used, are not accepted for disposal.
This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines —flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash— pose both potential safety and health hazards.
If you don’t properly dispose of the unneeded medications in your home, they might find a new one.
In addition, unwanted medications may be disposed of at the Rush County Sheriff’s Department, 131 E. First Street, Rushville, and at Margaret Mary Hospital, 321 Mitchell Ave., Batesville.
