RUSHVILLE — Rush County Treasurer Jodi Harr reminds Rush County property tax payers that it is time to pay spring property taxes.
Statements were mailed March 23 and are due May 10.
The spring statement (or red portion of the bill) is needed for the May payment. Lost or misplaced statements may be duplicated in the Treasurer’s Office.
The spring deadline is Tuesday, May 10. All payments received after May 10 will receive a 5% penalty for the first 30 days and a 10% penalty after 30 days.
Not receiving a property tax statement does not relieve the property owner from owing property tax and/or penalties applied for late payments.
Anyone who does not receive a tax statement by May 1, 2022, should contact the Treasurer’s office and request one.
The Treasurer’s Office is available to receive payments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday thru Friday. The office is located on the second floor of the Rush County Courthouse. Enter the courthouse through the west doors on the Main Street side.
All checks should be made payable to the Rush County Treasurer.
First Financial Bank downtown and Citizens State Bank Rushville and Knightstown branches will continue to accept payment at their banking institutions.
Those doing so will need to pay by check and have their tax statement with the check. Only full payments as stated on the bill may be accepted at the bank and your cancelled check will serve as your receipt. Cash payments will not be accepted at the banks.
When paying by mail, include only the Treasurer’s red copy of your statement. Retain the bottom section of the statement for your receipt. The bottom section has an area on the back to record the check information, date mailed and amount paid.
If a receipt is needed, enclose the red coupon, the bottom receipt coupon and a self-addressed stamped return envelope with the payment. Envelopes may be addressed to the Rush County Treasurer, PO Box 291, or 101 E. 2nd St. Room 213, Rushville IN 46173.
All envelopes, to be accepted as on time, must be postmarked on or before May 10; make sure there is sufficient postage on the envelope.
Retain the middle blue section to pay your fall installment of property taxes that are due November 10. Property owners will not receive a reminder notice in the mail to pay their fall installment.
A media service is available called E-notices Online. View your tax information and your payment history, make secure credit card payments, or receive email payment receipts for your records. Go to www.rushcounty.in.gov and highlight under the FYI heading Pay Property Taxes online.
A public terminal will be available in the Treasurer’s Office for credit card payments. Any type of credit card payment will be assessed a service fee by the credit card service company.
This is also a great time to check your tax exemptions.
Have you moved recently and need to refile your Homestead exemption; refinanced and have a new mortgage; or have you turned 65 this year? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you may be eligible to receive a tax exemption. Exemptions and address changes are filed in the Auditor’s Office (765) 932-2077.
The Treasurer may be reached at (765) 932-2386 or at treasurer@rushcounty.in.gov.
