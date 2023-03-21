RUSHVILLE - Rush County Treasurer Jodi Harr is reminding Rush County property tax payers that it is time to pay spring property taxes.
Harr said statements will be mailed around March 29 and are due May 10.
The spring statement (or purple portion of the bill) is needed for the May payment, and the spring deadline is Wednesday, May 10. All payments received after May 10 will receive a 5% penalty for the first 30 days and a 10% penalty after 30 days.
Not receiving a property tax statement does not relieve the property owner from owing property tax and/or penalties applied for late payments.
If you don't receive your tax statement by May 1, 2022, contact the treasurer’s office in the county in which the property is located and request one.
The Rush County Treasurer’s office is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive property tax payments and is located on the second floor of the Rush County Courthouse. Enter the courthouse via the doors on the west side (Main Street) of the building.
All checks should be made payable to the Rush County Treasurer.
Payment may also be made at First Financial Bank in downtown Rushville and at Citizens State Bank's Rushville and Knightstown branches. You will need to pay by check and have your tax statement with the check. Only full payments as stated on the bill may be accepted at the bank and your cancelled check will serve as your receipt. No cash payments will be accepted at the banks.
When paying by mail, include only the Treasurer’s purple copy of your statement and retain the bottom section of the statement for your receipt. The bottom section has an area on the back to record the check information, date mailed and amount paid.
If a receipt is needed, enclose the purple coupon, the bottom receipt coupon and a self-addressed stamped return envelope with the payment.
Envelopes may be addressed to the Rush County Treasurer, PO Box 291, or 101 E. 2nd St., Room 213, Rushville IN 46173.
All envelopes, to be accepted as on time, must be postmarked on or before May 10.
Retain the middle orange section of your bill to pay the fall installment of property taxes that will be due on November 10. You will not receive a reminder notice in the mail to pay your fall installment.
"We do offer a service called Quick View Here as an option to pay your property taxes on-line with a credit card," Harr said. "Simply go to www.rushcounty.in.gov and highlight under the FYI heading Pay Property Taxes online."
A public terminal will be available in the Treasurer’s Office for credit card payments. Any type of credit card payment will be assessed a service fee by the credit card service company.
This is also a great time to check your tax exemptions. Have you moved recently and need to refile your Homestead exemption; refinanced and have a new mortgage; or have you turned 65 this year? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you may be eligible to receive a tax exemption. Exemptions and address changes are filed in the Auditor’s Office (765 932-2077).
If you have questions on your assessed value of your property, contact the Rush County Assessor at (765) 932-3242.
The Treasurer may be reached at (765) 932-2386 or at treasurer@rushcounty.in.gov.
Persons with questions residing outside Rush County should call the treasurer in the county in which they live.
