Proposed landfill expansion to be discussed next week

GREENSBURG – The proposed landfill expansion is back on the Decatur County Area Plan Commission agenda.
The APC’s next meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in Room 106 at the Decatur County Courthouse, will feature Mark Fixmer of BEX Farms and his petition to rezone approximately 150.074 acres of land.
Decatur County APC Director Krista Duvall said she hopes everyone who attended the last meeting will attend the upcoming one.
Duvall said there’s no current timetable when it comes to the commission making a final decision on the landfill expansion.
“There is no kind of timetable,” Duvall said. “The landfill hasn’t given a full presentation yet, so we’re hoping they give their presentation next week. As far as I know, they plan to.”
Duvall also said members from the public will be able to speak. While there might be some time limit of some sort, they will try to let everyone speak.
The idea of an expansion was first discussed a decade ago, and the request was pulled at that time.
According to Duvall, there were just too many questions about the need, the aquifer underneath that land, and there were a lot of concerns about safety, the overall look of the property, trash on the roads, etc.
As previously reported by the Daily News, the owners of the landfill located at U.S. Hwy. 421 and CR 280 E. are seeking to expand their operating land by 150 acres. They are currently at 138 acres.
Decatur Hills landfill is currently asking for 150 acres to be rezoned to industrial for landfill expansion. Per the landfill’s specialist and their information, they need the land for the next 40-50 years if things stay on track or stay where they are.
According to an earlier presentation from the landfill pertaining to the proposed expansion, they will expand the landfill in small sections, three to five acres at a time, and only as needed. The presentation also said the land would stay in farmland production as long as possible.
Duvall said in order to get to that point, the landfill owners would have to come before the APC, be approved by the APC, go to the Decatur County Commissioners and be approved, and then they’d have to go to the Board of Zoning Appeals and be approved.
On behalf of Decatur Hills, Best Way Disposal Manager Mark Fixmer said while they are looking to expand by 150 acres to as much as 288 acres, the entirety of the expansion will not consist of merely the landfill itself, but will include additional operating land such as parking lots.
It is expected the public will be able to offer their thoughts and concerns at future APC public meetings on this matter.
The last special meeting focusing on the landfill expansion was held in November.
That presentation was led by speakers from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Dr. Terry West from Purdue University.
This is a developing story. The Daily News will be attending the upcoming meeting and will provide more information as it becomes available.
