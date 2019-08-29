Proposed landfill expansion to be discussed

DECATUR COUNTY – Discussions regarding a proposed expansion of Decatur Hills Landfill are again being held.
There is currently a Decatur County Area Plan Commission meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 4) at the Decatur County Courthouse; however, the matter of a possible landfill expansion may or may not take place during that gathering.
According to Decatur County APC Director Krista Duvall, the owner of the landfill located at S. U.S. Hwy. 421 at CR 280 E. is seeking to expand their operating land by 150 acres. They are currently at 138 acres.
Duvall also took the time to give a brief history on the proposed expansion. She said this started 10 years ago and the request was essentially pulled at that time.
“There were just too many questions about the need, the aquifer underneath that land, and there were a lot of concerns about safety, the overall look of the property, trash on the roads, there were just so many questions and concerns…,” Duvall said.
Duvall said the local landfill is currently asking for 150 acres to be rezoned to industrial for landfill expansion. Per the landfill’s specialist and their information, they have said they need the land for the next 40-50 years if things stay on track or stay where they are, Duvall explained.
“But they will only expand the landfill in small groups, probably three to five acres at a time, and it would only be as needed,” Duvall said. “So, the land would stay in farmland production as long as possible, and then as needed they would pull small sections out. That is what their presentation said. In order to get even through that point, they would have to come before the APC, they’d have to be approved by the APC, they would have to go to the [County] Commissioners and be approved by the Commissioners, and then they’ll have to go to the Board of Zoning Appeals.”
Duvall said the public will be able to offer their thoughts and voice their concerns at public meetings.
“I’m looking at having at least one or two special public meetings to address the landfill issues itself, so that I can make sure my board has the answers to the questions the people of the community have,” Duvall said.
From the APC’s perspective, they are currently gathering information in regards to the requested expansion.
“We are in the information gathering stage,” Duvall said. “We have had a small presentation from the landfill, identifying what they want to do, and now we are starting to get some feedback from the community. So, we are taking those concerns into consideration. We’re going to put together just a small group of people with an expert so that we can make sure that we have the answers for the people of this community.”
On behalf of Decatur County Hills, Best Way Disposal Manager Mark Fixmer said while they are looking to expand by 150 acres to as much as 288 acres, the entirety of the expansion will not consist of merely the landfill itself, but will include additional operating land such as parking lots.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there,” Fixmer said. “We look forward to the next meeting to clarify.”
This is a developing story. The Daily News will provide more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.