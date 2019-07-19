DECATUR COUNTY – The Hoosier Chapter of the Soil Water Conservation Society (SWCS) is proud to be organizing a pair of conservation events in Greensburg for farmers and conservation professionals.
Attendees will be able to get into a field to see conservation practices up close in a commercial farm setting.
"The hands-on learning is needed after the start of this year's growing season for farmers," SWCS president Curtis Knueven said.
The first event, geared toward farmers, will be hosted July 31 by Roger Wenning on his farm at 1512 N. CR 80 NE., Greensburg.
Wenning is a leader in cover crops and conservation management. His farm in Greensburg is a great venue to see conservation on the ground.
"Keep that soil biology healthy, and it's like a healthy gut in a hog: it's going to produce the food the plants need. I'm even finding I don't need as much [fertilizer] as the soil tests recommend," Wenning said.
The field day will include the demonstration of terminating a cover crop with a crimper.
Aug. 1, Wenning will host a field day for conservation professionals. His farm will become a training ground for anyone interested in soil and water conservation.
At the Aug. 1 event, Trey Hill of Maryland will also offer a look at management in a state with high regulatory and social pressure on conservation systems.
"Being pro-environment is every bit as much of a business plan as it is a philosophy," Hill said.
Farmers and those generally interested in conversation practices can register for the July 31 event by visiting https://wenning2019.eventbrite.com.
Conservation professionals, especially those interested in soil health practices, can register for the Aug. 1 event by visiting https://swcsaugust2019.eventbrite.com.
The Soil and Water Conservation Society is a non-profit scientific and educational organization of professional conservationists.
SWCS serves as an advocate for the conservation professional and for science-based conservation policy.
– Information provided
