We received this from the Decatur County Clerk's office. Watch for the resulting story next week.

TO: NEWS MEDIA (NOTICE OF PROVISIONAL HEARING SCHEDULED)

DATE: MAY 13, 2022 AT 1:30 P.M.

LOCATION: Decatur County Courthouse, Commissioners Room 106

RE: Seven (7) provisional ballots will need to be considered.

NOTICE OF PROVISIONAL HEARING

Provisional ballot process is as follows:

• The Clerk’s Office has until May 6, 2022 to send notice to each voter that cast a

provisional ballot with information about how the voter can have the ballot counted.

• The provisional voter will have until May 13th, 2022 at 12:00 Noon deadline to provide

any additional documentation to the Clerk’s Office for consideration by the Decatur

County Election Board.

• The Decatur County Election Board then has to decide on whether to accept or deny the

counting of the ballot by May 13th , 2022 at 3:00 PM.

• The Decatur County Election Board will be researching and reviewing the specific

reasons a ballot can be counted according to Indiana Code. If Indiana Code does not

address any reasons provided that ballot should be rejected.

• Any accepted Provisionals will then be processed and added to the results that have

previously been released to the public.

• Notice of our findings will be sent to the State Election Board as well.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you