We received this from the Decatur County Clerk's office. Watch for the resulting story next week.
TO: NEWS MEDIA (NOTICE OF PROVISIONAL HEARING SCHEDULED)
DATE: MAY 13, 2022 AT 1:30 P.M.
LOCATION: Decatur County Courthouse, Commissioners Room 106
RE: Seven (7) provisional ballots will need to be considered.
NOTICE OF PROVISIONAL HEARING
Provisional ballot process is as follows:
• The Clerk’s Office has until May 6, 2022 to send notice to each voter that cast a
provisional ballot with information about how the voter can have the ballot counted.
• The provisional voter will have until May 13th, 2022 at 12:00 Noon deadline to provide
any additional documentation to the Clerk’s Office for consideration by the Decatur
County Election Board.
• The Decatur County Election Board then has to decide on whether to accept or deny the
counting of the ballot by May 13th , 2022 at 3:00 PM.
• The Decatur County Election Board will be researching and reviewing the specific
reasons a ballot can be counted according to Indiana Code. If Indiana Code does not
address any reasons provided that ballot should be rejected.
• Any accepted Provisionals will then be processed and added to the results that have
previously been released to the public.
• Notice of our findings will be sent to the State Election Board as well.
